Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Surrenders to Texas Prison, Initiating 11-Year Sentence

Wearing casual attire consisting of a beige sweater, jeans, and sneakers, Elizabeth Holmes, the 39-year-old founder of the blood-testing start-up Theranos, surrendered herself to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. This action came just minutes before Tuesday’s court-imposed deadline of 2 pm, marking the commencement of her 11-year sentence. Previously, a federal appeals court had denied her request to remain out of prison. In contrast, she appealed her conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy, which she received in January 2022.

To accommodate her childcare responsibilities for her one-year-old son William and three-month-old daughter Invicta, Holmes was granted a delay from her original prison start date of April 27. Before turning herself in, she spent the Memorial Day weekend with her husband, Billy Evans, and their children near their residence in San Diego.

In addition to her prison sentence, Holmes has been ordered to pay investors $452 million in restitution, including prominent figures like Rupert Murdoch and Betsy DeVos. Meanwhile, her former partner in both business and romance, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, began serving his nearly 13-year prison sentence in Southern California last month.

