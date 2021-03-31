These lucky people are chosen for the all-civilian spaceflight crew

Never before in history has there been a mission where all the space crew was civilians. SpaceX is making history here, and the names that will be written alongside the company are Chris Sembroski, Jared Issacman, Hayley Arceneaux, and Sian Proctor. These are the individuals who were selected for the first all-civilian spaceflight crew in history. Jared Says when this mission will be over, people will look at this and say that this was the first time everyday people could go to space.

More about the all-civilian spaceflight crew

One of the most notable names in this entire crew is Jared Issacman. He is a billionaire entrepreneur and was a part of the charity drive of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He donated a sum of $100 million to the hospital and won the ride in return. Jared is the CEO of the e-commerce company Shift4 payments. He might also be paying another huge amount to SpaceX to make this entire mission possible.

Then we have Haley Arceneaux, the physician’s assistant at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She is also a bone cancer survivor and was also chosen by Jared for the civilian crew. And finally, we have Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor, both of whom are normal civilians and took part in the charity event of the hospital. Chirs was also an employee in the aerospace industry and has also worked for the US Air Force. On the other hand, Sian Proctor is a geoscience professor at a college in Arizona.

The mission!

The crew flight mission is scheduled for 15th September or later and is going to last for 3-4 days. All the selected people will undergo very strict training regimes, so they can get ready for the mission. This mission is also going to mark the beginning of more request civilian missions in the future. In the near term, we are going to have the mission conducted by the Japanese Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. Apart from that, there are many other rich individuals planning missions to carry lucky winners or paying customers to outer space missions.

