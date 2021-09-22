Third of U.S. swing state voters in the United States favor crypto

According to a Newsweek study, around a third of U.S. swing state voters in the United States favor cryptocurrency as a means of payment in their state. The poll, done by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, revealed that between 28 percent and 37 percent of voters in Arizona, Texas, and Wisconsin, respectively would vote “yes” on a ballot that would legalize cryptocurrencies.

Over 9,700 eligible voters were polled in California from August 20 to 22, and in nine other states from August 20 to 24. Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia are among them.

“A party should act quickly if it wants to catch these receptive voters—not only to beat the other party to the punch but also to anticipate legislation that would be difficult to overturn if enacted,” said Louisa Idel, head of insights at Redfield and Wilton.

Analyzing the poll’s results

Georgia appears to be the most divided state, with 27 percent saying they would reject a national cryptocurrency and 27 percent saying they would oppose a national cryptocurrency policy. The state with the biggest opposition to the proposal is Arizona, where 40 percent of voters oppose it.

One of the most significant barriers to utilizing bitcoin as a payment method, according to the survey’s findings, is a general lack of knowledge regarding cryptocurrencies. Approximately six out of ten people claimed they were opposed to the idea because they were unfamiliar with cryptocurrency.

“Most voters also seem to have only heard or read about Bitcoin,” Newsweek added. Only one country in the world has recognized cryptocurrencies as legal cash thus far.

El Salvador is the latest country to recognize Bitcoin as legal cash, having done so earlier this month. While Bitcoin supporters have praised El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, the country’s stance has sparked considerable debate.

El Salvador has seen protest after protest since President Bukele initially announced his decision to accept Bitcoin as legal cash. The IMF and the World Bank have expressed their displeasure with the program, and citizens of El Salvador have accused the government of silencing, harassing, and intimidating critics.

Cryptocurrency in the U.S.

Although the US government has not taken a pro-crypto stance to the same level as El Salvador’s, certain significant political personalities have. Francis Suarez, the Mayor of Miami, for example, oversaw this year’s Bitcoin Conference in his city.

Mayor Suarez has promoted a cryptocurrency ticket throughout the year, forming his cryptocurrency team, arguing that Bitcoin is “too huge to regulate,” and even purchasing Bitcoin (and Ethereum) in his capacity. Mayor Suarez may want to make Miami the crypto capital of the United States, but he faces stiff competition in New York.

Eric Adams, who won the Democratic primary in New York earlier this year, similarly promised to make the city into a “hub of Bitcoins.”Andrew Yang, another New York mayoral candidate, committed earlier this year to make the city “a hub for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.”

