This company will fine Rs 1 lakh if you disturb an employee who is on holiday

When you are on holiday but receive work-related calls and messages? Then there’s a perfect company waiting for you. Fantasy sports platform, Dream 11 has introduced a different mode of policies.

The platform will now allow employees to enjoy their holidays without any disturbance. Also, a fine will be imposed on those who disturb their co-workers while they are on holiday.

The ‘Unplug Policy’ of Dream 11 stated that workers can take a 7 days holiday from all forms of physical and virtual work.

In a LinkedIn post, the company wrote: “At Dream11, we actually log off the ‘Dreamster’ who is unplugged, off from every possible Stadium communication platform, be it Slack, emails and even WhatsApp groups. We do this to ensure absolutely no one from the Dreamster’s work ecosystem can contact them while they are on their well-deserved break.”

Dream 11 said they do this because, “We understand that spending quality time with loved ones or just relaxing altogether on a vacation, can immensely improve the overall mood, quality of life, productivity in general and more”.

According to a report by CNBC.com, the founders of Dream 11, Harsh Jain and Bhavit Seth stated that if any of the workers takes a step to disturb another worker who is in their “Unplug” period will have to pay a penalty of rupees 1 lakh.

This policy applies to every member of the team, from top executives to freshers who want to sign up for this new system.

The founders said that the purpose of this policy was to make sure that their employees are not under any pressure and to help them recover from any sort of disturbances that they are facing in their lives.

Employees are said to be very pleased with the company’s new policy. “Allowing employees to cut off from all company systems and groups is one of the best perks one can get. We are not bothered with work calls, emails, messages, or even WhatsApp for seven days. This helps us spend some quality time doing what we love. And for me, it’s time to head to the mountains. I, for one, do not feel guilty about not having a sufficient network. It’s the most distinctive form of unplugging. This disconnected time also helps one rejuvenate, relax and come back feeling fresh, happy, and renewed energy to give one’s best performance,” a Dream 11 employee said.

“Unplugged helped me take that necessary strategic timeout & come back stronger to play the further innings more productively,” a testimonial reads.

The Dream 11 was founded in 2008 with around 15 crore users. The popularity of the company rose in 2020 when it became the title sponsor of the famous cricket league, IPL.