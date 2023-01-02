Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

How to apply for Paytm postpaid

Shivya Sethi
How toTech

The Paytm Postpaid office permits clients to make on the web and disconnected buys on many sites and dealers with a credit extension (little on-request credits).
Paytm postpaid administrations can be utilized for different bill installments and online installments for Dominos, Goodbye Sky, and other web-based administrations. You can purchase food, milk, and family fundamentals with the postpaid assistance.
All Paytm clients can get Paytm Postpaid, and there is no necessity to have a current FICO rating or confirmation of work. Really take a look at here for the bit by bit manual for applying for Paytm Postpaid.

Paytm Postpaid: Apply for Paytm Postpaid, Eligibility, Bill Repayment

Source: Paytm

This IS The way TO APPLY FOR PAYTM POSTPAID:
Stage 1: Open the Paytm application on your telephone.
Stage 2: Then you tap on Postpaid Symbol on the Landing page.
Stage 3: Fill in the necessary subtleties like Skillet Card number, Date of Birth, and Email address. Tick the checkbox to give your agree to get your Credit Report.
Stage 4: Presently hang tight for a couple of moments for the best proposal for you.
Stage 5: A proposition will be created and show up on the screen with a credit/credit limit.
Stage 6: Take a selfie to finish the KYC check (Know your client necessities).
Stage 7: Presently enter your Aadhaar number for check. You will get an OTP on the enrolled number.
Stage 8: At long last, affirm your subtleties to Enact Paytm Postpaid.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend