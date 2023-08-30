This TCL 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV selling for $50%

The new TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Roku TV not only has a great display but also a great set of features. If you’re looking to upgrade to a new TV and just upgrade your overall entertainment setup, then we’ve got you covered with an amazing deal where you can get in hands with a great feature-filled 4K TV that would normally cost you around $600 now for around 50% off.

Let’s take a look at the features, technical details, and price of this new TCL Class 4 Series TV now without further ado.

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV – Specification and Features

Let’s look at the features of this new Smart TV before moving on to where we can purchase it at a discounted price and take full advantage of this deal.

Because of its larger 4K UHD screen, which will provide an even greater quality than the available Full HD resolution, the new TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Roku TV stands out among its rival smart TVs.

Additionally, HDR Technology (High Dynamic Range) is supported, giving you access to even brighter and more accurate colors to improve your viewing experience overall.

The TV will allow you to watch more than 500,000 movies and TV shows, to elaborate on the features. You also receive support for Easy Voice Control, which frees you from having to sit down and type out what you want to watch.

Instead, you can simply say what you want to watch, and the results will appear instantly.

The Roku mobile app gives you access to the voice control capability, which is also compatible with third-party assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

You will have support for the 802.11ac Dual Band WiFi and Ethernet Port on the port side, which will provide you with support for both Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections. Speaking more specifically about the port, this one will also support 4 HDMI ports.

The TV notably calls attention to its compatibility for a maximum 4K UHD resolution, which also supports HDR resolution. You can also stream your preferred movies or TV shows, with TCL placing a major emphasis on support for the Roku TV streaming service. Speaking of the reduction, the price of this brand-new TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Roku TV, which is typically sold for roughly $599.99, has been reduced, allowing you to purchase it right now for as little as $295 via Walmart. "Very satisfied," says one user. Picture is great, easy to set up, and shares an another user. The TV has managed to receive around 3.7 stars out of 5 stars where few users have complained about shipping but a few of you who received the TV without any shipping issues have shared their reviews.

