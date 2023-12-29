According to data from Steam Charts, the number of players for Apex Legends on Steam has decreased by 44% in 2023. In spite of many upgrades from developer Respawn, the number of players in Apex Legends has significantly decreased over the past 12 months. Steam Charts revealed the game has reached a new low on PC for the first time since December 2021, even prior to the temporary server outage in July 2023. Widespread grievances, unequal matches, and ranked modifications were thought to be the causes of the decline.

But in the months that followed, Respawn released updates pertaining to Ranked and other things. The player count keeps going up and down on its exhilarating roller coaster. The third-party data source Steam Charts reports that there has been a noticeable drop in the player base for “Apex Legends.” The game has encountered a number of problems, and new shooting games are a fierce rival.

The number of players in Apex Legends drastically decreased in 2023.

The well-liked battle royale game had an astounding 30% increase in Steam user base in February 2023, with an average of over 257,000 players. Steam Charts indicate that during the past several months, Apex Legends hasn’t reached as high of a level.

An all-time high of 620,000 concurrent connections was recorded on Steam for “Carnival,” the 16th season of “Apex Legends,” which debuted earlier this year. Still, there are only 340,000 players left, and the average number of connections dropped to a new low of 140,000 in December due to problems with EA’s servers, game rankings, and matching systems.

December’s peak player count in the game is about 143,000, a 44 percent decrease from the previous month, as reported by Apex Legends News on Twitter/X. Content producer BirnoOCE responded to the article by blaming the decrease in Apex Legends players on two distinct factors: the lack of new content and competition from other games.

Player count in Apex Legends compared to other games

The release of Counter-Strike 2 by Valve a few months ago appeared to reduce Apex’s user base. This also applies to more recent titles, like The Finals, which debuted on December 7 and is already one of the most-played games on Steam this month.

Unofficial “Apex Legends” news channels have speculated that the game’s dearth of fresh content and the arrival of a large number of rival first-person shooter games are to blame for the player drop. The reduction in player numbers has also been attributed to competition from other games like “Lethal Company” and “The Finals.”

We may compare Apex’s performance to that of its rivals by looking at the Steam metrics of other well-known first-person shooter games that were just launched. Warzone 2, a component of Modern Warfare 2, may be found on Steam. Warzone 2/MW2 peaked at 488,000 players on Steam in November 2022, with an average of 177,000. But in December 2023, there were just 60,000 gamers on average.

Keep an eye on the number of players that log into Apex Legends every day as we will be updating this post with player data every month.