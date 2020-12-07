TiE announces the World’s largest Entrepreneurship Summit

Hyderabad, December 07, 2020…….TiE, Hyderabad will be hosting World’s Largest Entrepreneurship Summit. It will be formally kicked off on December 8th and will go on till 10th non-stop 60 hours across global time zones.

A total of 20,000 entrepreneurs, 200+ investors, 300+ Global Speakers, 10+ world Leaders, 50+ star speakers, successful celebrities, sports persons and spiritual and wellness gurus will be attending the summit. A total of 25 TiE chapters from Americas, Europe, Africa, India, APAC will be represented at the summit.

TiE, the world’s largest network of successful entrepreneurs and professionals will be hosting the ‘TiE Global Summit 2020’ through an online platform due to COVID-19 pandemic as there are travel, social distancing restrictions world over.

The summit will focus on issues faced and challenged by entrepreneurs, provide a platform for funding, insights into strategies to grow and scale business with focus on new start-up ideas, investments in start-ups, pitching tactics to help start-ups attract b2b and b2c businesses and scaling strategies to grow their business by 10x.

Mahavir Sharma,, TiE Global Chair; Sridhar Pinnapureddy, TiE Global Summit 2020 Chair, President, TiE, Hyderabad and Manohar Reddy., TiE Global Summit 2020 Vice Chair, Vice President, TiE, Hyderabad while addressing a virtual press conference here in Hyderabad today.

This is the world’s largest entrepreneurs summit ever held on the globe in the past. It is expected to have 50,000 attendees. The registrations have already crossed 32,000.

It will be formally inaugurated by Mr. M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India. It will be graced by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and MSME, Arvind Kejirwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, K.T. Rama Rao, Minister of MA & UD, Industries and IT&C, Telangana, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Leader of Opposition, Andhra Pradesh.

Global leaders such as John Chambers, Sir. Ronnie Kohan, Jesse Draper, Gautam Adani, NR Narayana Murthy, Indra Nooyi, Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Swati Piramal, Rohini Nilekani,Vineet Nayar, Tim Draper, Vijay Sekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Sheryl Sandberg, Indra Nooyi among others are likely to attend.

Distinguished world political leaders such as President of Mauritius, President of Costa Rica, Nobel laureates including Abhijit Banerjee, Mohammad Yunus, and spiritual leaders Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru, Sridharan, Daji Kamlesh Patel, and Bollywood Actor Kunal Kapoor will be addressing the summit.

The summit based on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship 360’ will focus on issues faced and challenged by entrepreneurs, provide a platform for funding, insights into strategies to grow and scale business with focus on new start-up ideas, investments in start-ups, pitching tactics to help start-ups attract b2b and b2c businesses and scaling strategies to grow their business revenues.

The summit will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to network and access global customers through an Artificial Intelligence based Match Making Platform to help sellers find buyers from among 20,000 attendees. It will also help forge alliances and partnerships, share ideas and interact with investors, business leaders, policy makers across the globe, besides allow investors access to the world’s brightest minds to fulfil their investment objectives and are likely to invest a few hundred crores after reviewing 200 start-up pitches. Women awards have been planned to acknowledge and motivate women entrepreneurs. A total of 100+ highly successful global entrepreneurs will be showcasing the exhibit their products and services. Keynote sessions, technology lounge, investor lounge, pitch competitions, boot camps are planned to add value to the 20,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs attending the summit.

The summit will be attended by 200+ Global Investors who have potential ability to invest about $250 to $500 million to fund the most suitable entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the announcement, Mahavir Sharma – Chairman TiE Global, said, “The TiE Global Summit 2020 is very unique initiative, perhaps the largest and most diverse gathering of entrepreneurs and investors on a virtual platform (due to covid-19). It aims at bringing together start-ups, entrepreneurs, global leaders including heads of countries, successful business leaders, investors with a strong intent to invest in start-ups and enhance opportunities for startups across India to get investments worth billions of dollars. Also act as a gateway to provide Indian entrepreneurs gain market access to countries such as United States, Canada, LatAm, Middle East, Europe and APAC.”

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, President, TiE, Hyderabad said, “With 20,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs attending the summit we aim to help solve their most critical problems such as acquiring new customers in India and overseas, access to funding, mentors and board members. 200 Startups will be funded, around 40,000 1-on-1 interactions between entrepreneurs, mentors and others.” He further added, “This summit reinforces TiE’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship globally. The TiE Global Summit will continue to act as platform to nurture, grow and demonstrates our dedication and commitment to helping generate employment through entrepreneurs and contribute to world economy”

Manohar Reddy, Vice President, TiE, Hyderabad said, “TGS 2020 is the largest entrepreneurship conference anywhere in the world so far. And am confident this attempt by us to help foster entrepreneurship and address their challenges through AI based match making technology, ecosystem partners such as investors, incubators, accelerators, Industry innovation heads will truly take shape and help propel the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

About TiE Global

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. TiE Global, is a not for profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship around the World and currently has 15,000 members in 61 chapters across 14 countries. TiE’s mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, it’s focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.