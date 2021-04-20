Tiger Global invests in healthcare startup Pristyn Care

Tiger Global Management, one of the major investment firms based in the U.S recently made news by leading a $53 million round in healthcare startup Pristyn Care. Sequoia Capital, Hummingbird Ventures, and Epiq Capital who are the existing investors of the startup also took part in the series D funding round.

The latest investment will result in the startup’s valuation doubling to over $550 million, from $250 million six months ago.

Pristyn Care

The startup Pristyn Care was founded in 2018 by Harsimarbir Singh, Dr.Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr.Garima Sawhney. The startup particularly focuses on surgeries and specializes in that, in addition to providing a stack of services. Diagnostics support, health insurance claim processing, paperwork concerning hospital admission, cab pick-up and drop for surgery, delivery of medicine at home, and free post-surgery consultation are some of the services provided by the startup, adding convenience and ease to the otherwise monotonous activities that the patients have to go through. In short, it acts as a backbone for consumers wading through the medical paraphernalia.

If the claims made by the company are to be believed, it has a network consisting of over 300 surgeons and has been successful in completing over 300,000 surgeries through this platform.

According to Scott Shleifer, from Tiger Global Management,

“By using technology to deliver differentiated experiences and outcomes, Pristyn Care has built the leading consumer-centric surgery provider in India. The market opportunity is huge, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Harsimarbir Sigh and his team.”

The startup has made its presence felt in over 30 cities in India and offers over 50 surgeries and treatments to the customers.

The new funds will help Pristyn Care in turning its focus to new surgery specialties with better patient care practices. It will also be remarkable support in deploying advanced medical technologies and minimally invasive surgeries that will help the startup to further expand in India.

According to Harsimarbir Singh, the new funds will be channeled to the expansion of their surgery offerings across more cities and towns and also for attracting international patients seeking treatment in India.