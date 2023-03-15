TikTok considers separating from ByteDance to address U.S. security concerns

The news that TikTok is considering separating from its parent company ByteDance comes amidst ongoing concerns raised by the U.S. government about potential national security risks associated with the popular video-sharing app. If implemented, the divestiture could result in either a sale or an IPO, but this is being considered a last resort option.

TikTok has been undergoing a national security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and it agreed to implement measures under the “Project Texas” plan last year to address concerns raised by lawmakers. However, the CFIUS has stalled in its decision-making process, leaving TikTok in limbo about its future in the U.S. market.

The fact that TikTok is considering separating from ByteDance suggests that the company is taking the U.S. government’s concerns seriously and is looking for ways to address them. This move could potentially satisfy U.S. national security officials and improve TikTok’s chances of continuing to operate in the country.

However, it remains to be seen whether a divestiture will be necessary, as TikTok’s existing proposal with U.S. national security officials may still be approved. If it does go ahead, a sale or IPO could have significant implications for both TikTok and ByteDance, as well as for the wider tech industry.

This development highlights the challenges faced by Chinese-owned tech companies operating in the U.S., particularly in the current political climate where concerns about national security and data privacy are at the forefront of policymakers’ minds.

According to a report, members of the Justice Department on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) have been hesitant to accept TikTok’s proposal regarding data security requirements.

Why TikTok National Security issues in the United States?

The popular video-sharing app, which has more than 100 million users in the United States, has faced growing scrutiny over concerns that user data could be accessed by the Chinese government, posing a potential threat to national security.

Last year, the CFIUS had recommended that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, divest from the app due to these concerns. However, negotiations between TikTok and CFIUS have been ongoing for over two years. TikTok has stated that it has invested over $1.5 billion in data security efforts and has denied allegations of spying.

TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is expected to testify before the U.S. Congress on this issue in the near future. These developments reflect the ongoing challenges facing Chinese-owned tech companies operating in the United States, particularly in relation to concerns over national security and data privacy.