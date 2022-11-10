According to recent reports, Tiktok secretively scores influencers on various metrics like cooperation and diligence. Read the entire article to learn more about this scoring method.

About the scoring

Tiktok has now started giving content creators scores using various criteria such as enthusiasm and the willingness to promote a particular product and it does all this with a lot of secrecy. The reason the app started this practice is that the company is now introducing a shopping platform and wants the users to buy stuff using the app. Therefore, it has started evaluating influencers as they will play a major role in the promotion of these products.

These scores will help the company decide who are the best influencers for the promotion of their new initiative. Marketwatch said that the company evaluates content creators on various metrics. These include a “cooperation index,” meant to measure how enthusiastic that creator is when working with brands, a “diligence index,” meant to measure how willing they were to load their feeds up with shoppable products, and more.

About the shopping platform

Influencer marketing is becoming quite a popular industry and it seems Twitter wants in on it. The app has decided to help companies find the right influencers to partner with, on its platform, and therefore also get a share of the profits. Tiktok is introducing a tool called Tiktok shop in countries such as Malaysia, and Indonesia among many others and it has received a positive response. It did receive a good response from the UK.

About Tiktok

For people who know nothing about Tiktok, this article will give you all the necessary information. TikTok is a short-form video app. People post videos that involve following certain dance trends, informative content, or just something that will engage the users. Tiktok influencers are able to earn quite a lot if they have active followers because brands partner with them and ask them to promote their products. The app is banned in India because it is a Chinese app. Across all other countries, it has a lot of active users. The main purpose of the app is just to give content to the users whether it is informative or just for entertainment purposes. Tiktok is introducing a new initiative as well that might attract a lot of customers since it is regarding shopping using the app. The company is headed by Shou Zi Chew.