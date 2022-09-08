Tim Cook’s solution to improve Android messaging compatibility: “Buy your mother an iPhone.”

Tim Cook responded to a journalist’s question regarding RCS text messaging at the 2022 Code Conference by suggesting they buy an iPhone, according to The Verge. When asked how Apple could enhance communication between iPhone and Android users, he responded, “I don’t hear our people asking us to invest a lot of attention into that.” When the journalist said he couldn’t email some movies to his Android-using mother, Cook joked, “Buy your mother an iPhone.”

This is sure to stoke the argument over a standard smartphone texting format. Google has long pushed the RCS (Rich Communications Service) as a solution to improve compatibility between iOS and Android users, even shamelessly promoting it.