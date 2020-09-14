Tips When Applying For An RV Rental

Renting an RV for roadtrips and camping trips has become a go-to getaway for everyone who loves the outdoors. Recreational vehicle, or simply known as RV, has revolutionized the traditional camping experience for more than a century now. Since then, these motorbike homes have become more modern and improved, providing every need of a camper – from beds to toilets to appliances.

If you have been planning to check “roadtrip on an RV” off your bucket list, you might want to keep reading. We have provided five tips that you need to consider before undergoing the process of applying for an RV rental. These will help you ensure the success not only of your application, but also your whole trip.

Do your research

As always, knowing what you’re getting yourself into is always the key to a smooth and stress-free process. There are different types of RV. It is important to know each one for you to figure out which one will suit your needs. RVs are often classified in classes: Class A, B, and C. The main difference of the three is their sizes and the features they come with.

Class A is more of a bus-type of RV which makes it the largest out of all the types. Some of its amenities that you won’t be seeing in a regular-sized RV are large refrigerator, complete entertainment center, full size beds, and more. It can also accommodate more people than usual, perfect for large groups of families.

Class B RVs, on the other hand, are usually a size of a van. It is still huge enough for you to be able move comfortable when you’re using its amenities. Even though it’s smaller, it still has a bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen.

Lastly, Class C RV is the most popular type. It’s size is between the two previous classes which makes it suitable to accommodate the whole family. It has complete amenities just like the Class A, but still small and comfortable enough to drive just like the Class B.

Aside from these motorhomes, there are also towable RVs that you can attach to your car.

If there are multiple RV rental companies in your area, assess which one offers a better deal. These companies may offer different packages that could actually save you money. It is always good to have options – all you have to do is decide which one works best for you.

Know the requirements

Requirements for acquiring an RV rental aren’t that complicated than you think. Most rental companies only require a driver’s license and credit card. You also must be between the age of 21 and 75 years olf for you to qualify in renting one.

Ensure your experience in driving large vehicles

Although you won’t be needing a special license for you to rent an RV. It is always important to make sure that whoever will drive the motorhome has the capabilities to maneuver a large vehicle. Being on the road is always unpredictable, so, you are better safe than sorry.

Secure RV insurance

Some RV rental companies offer premium insurance with an additional charge. You can also check your insurance provider if they cover RV insurance.

Know about RV rental maintenance and guidelines.

Before hitting the road, you should equip yourself with the knowledge on how to take care of an RV and how to utilize its features. Just like a regular home, it requires constant maintenance, especially if you’re going to be living in it for more than a week. You should know how to clean the toilet, refill its water tank, etc. This will also help in making sure that the RV is in good condition when you return it.