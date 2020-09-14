Apple allows game streaming and introduces new policies

Apple has always been to know to monitor its OS to bring a rich user experience strictly. But, recently, it has been in the news for controversial reasons. The clash of interests with Epic Games and the massive 30% cut that the app store keeps on all transactions. Though the court ruled the hearing in favor of Apple, it’s not actually good for the end consumers, after all, because of the inflated prices they have to pay.

The company has now introduced some new regulations to the app store after game streaming apps for iPhones were rejected. These are not restrictions per se, but kind of workarounds that developers and companies can follow for their benefits.

1) Apple allows game streaming apps

Apple recently rejected game streaming apps because it couldn’t review each game individually. This barred Microsoft stadia and Facebook gaming for streaming games directly through iOS devices. Now, Apple said they want companies to stream apps through their app stores to review and verify them.

Apple also said that it could create catalog-style apps that can link to the app store. And use their streaming services from there directly. Reacting to the changes made by Apple, Microsoft said:

“This remains a bad experience for customers. Gamers want to jump directly into a game from their curated catalog within one app just like they do with movies or songs, and not be forced to download over 100 apps to play games from the cloud.”

2) Billing Updates

After a huge clash with Epic Games on billing problems, Apple clarified the details again. They said that if an app offers “one to few” or “one to many” service, than the billing should be done through the App Store. And if the service is one to one, then billing through the App store is not necessary.

