When talking about the smartphone lineup, there has always been a huge competition between the flagship smartphone makers, from the Android smartphone giants like OnePlus and Samsung to even the Cupertino giant Apple, and every year; we see many smartphones being launched with one or the other improvement and same stays for the year 2024.

However, if we go with the data, we have mostly seen Apple topping the charts when it comes to smartphone sales, which is followed by Android smartphone makers like Samsung and OnePlus, although for this year, it looks like Apple might be facing a sales drop, possibly leading to losing its position for being the Top selling smartphone brand for this year, the prediction comes out from a famous Apple tipster, Ming-Chi Kuo.

Let’s now look into the reasons behind the decline in iPhone sales, resulting in Apple losing its Tag of being the smartphone maker for selling the most phones in a year.

Ming-Chi Kuo predicts a huge drop in iPhone Sales, About 15%, due to “Competition”

The title says it all here, right? As we noted in the introductory part, every year, we do get to see smartphone makers coming up with even better smartphones, which are not only for the consumers but also to make their phones better than the competition, and as the year 2024 has come, the competition between the smartphone makers, especially the flagship smartphone makers have risen to next level.

Be it from coming with some fantastic specs on both software or coming with innovative foldable, smartphones’ entire landscape has changed to a considerable extent.

However, this year, Ming-Chi Kuo shared a statement showing that the whole Smartphone Industry is now being highly dominated by “Foldable Phones,” and also, as the biggest smartphone maker, Huawei, has announced its resurgence in the Chinese market, it’s going to directly affect the overall shipments of leading smartphone maker, Apple.

Kuo also shared that Apple already has achieved being the leading smartphone vendor. However, Kuo predictions share that there will be a shift in the tide, resulting in the direct shipments of the iPhones, and if we go with numbers, it stays around 15% of year-over-year shipments, which makes it to around a whopping 200 million units.

This number came out right when the Cupertino giant had already faced a decline in the previous year’s sales, which ranged from around 30% to 40%.

The number and the data represented by Kuo Clearing indicate that “Apple is facing a decline trajectory in sales,” especially within the Chinese market, which plays a crucial role in Apple’s overall smartphone sales success.

Is Huawei’s resurgence in China becoming a primary reason for Apple’s downfall?

On the other hand, the Chinese-based giant Huawei, who has set a comeback after a long hold, is now getting that upward trend as already the company has its reputation for having the best phones, be it from impressive specs to even the quality, Huawei has never led down their customers, and this return to the market with the phone coming up with some latest techs upgrades including new design to incorporation of generative AI is becoming a primary reason for the resurgence in the Chinese market.

It’s not only going to Huawei; we also have other Android smartphone makers like Samsung, now taking an edge over its competition with its newly released Galaxy S24 Series. Right after the release, the Korean-based giant has already seen an increase in chipsets by 5% to 10%, thanks to its new features incorporating Generative AI.

Again, this added up as a reason to make Apple face a decision in their sales. That was all about the unofficial reports; if you prefer an official report, Apple will come up with its quarterly results soon, and we expect to see the actual numbers from the Cupertino-based giant.