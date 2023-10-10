‘To learn & step out of my comfort zone’: Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal on joining Shark Tank India 3

Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, has entered the realm of television in an unexpected turn of events by joining the panel of judges for the forthcoming Season 3 of Shark Tank India. This unexpected action reveals Goyal’s readiness to accept suffering as a method of developing both personally and professionally. The consequences of this intriguing development, the businesses and entrepreneurs involved, and the possible effects of Goyal’s participation in the show are all examined in this piece.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Stepping Outside the Comfort Zone

Goyal’s decision to participate in Shark Tank India Season 3 sends a clear message about the importance of embracing challenges and stepping out of one’s comfort zone. As the head of one of India’s most prominent food delivery platforms, he has undoubtedly faced his fair share of challenges. However, by venturing into the world of television and entrepreneurship investment, Goyal is taking a significant leap.

In a tweet, Goyal stated, “All growth comes from discomfort. I am here to learn, step outside my comfort zone, and add my two special cents to something crazy. This is turning out to be a weekend well spent outside of @zomato.” His willingness to learn and adapt demonstrates the entrepreneurial spirit that has driven his success at Zomato.

The Sharks of Shark Tank India

On Shark Tank India Season 3, Deepinder Goyal will join a renowned panel of judges. These judges, sometimes known as “sharks,” have built profitable businesses of their own. The show’s original participants include Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, founder-CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group, and Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt.

Alongside Deepinder Goyal, OYO Group founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal makes his shark acting debut. His passionate greeting of Goyal on social media highlights the support and camaraderie among businesspeople.

Potential Impact on the Show

Deepinder Goyal’s presence on Shark Tank India Season 3 could have a profound impact on the dynamics of the show. His experience in building and scaling Zomato into a global food delivery giant is bound to offer unique insights to entrepreneurs seeking investment. Goyal’s understanding of the Indian market and consumer behavior will be invaluable in evaluating the potential of business pitches.

Moreover, Goyal’s participation may encourage other successful CEOs and founders to consider similar opportunities. This move could inspire entrepreneurs to explore new horizons and diversify their interests beyond their primary businesses.

The Companies Involved

The companies represented by the sharks on Shark Tank India Season 3 are diverse and reflect the varied entrepreneurial landscape in India.

Zomato: Founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008, Zomato is a leading food delivery and restaurant discovery platform. It operates in over 24 countries and has played a pivotal role in transforming how people order food and discover dining options.

OYO Group: Ritesh Agarwal’s brainchild, OYO, has disrupted the hotel and hospitality industry globally. OYO’s technology-driven approach to affordable accommodation has made it a household name and a favorite among travelers.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Namita Thapar’s association with Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical company, highlights the potential for innovation and growth in the healthcare sector.

Shaadi.com: Anupam Mittal’s Shaadi.com is a pioneer in online matchmaking and matrimony services. With millions of successful matches, the platform has transformed the way people find life partners.

Sugar Cosmetics: Vineeta Singh’s Sugar Cosmetics is a beauty brand that has gained popularity for its high-quality products and innovative marketing strategies. The brand caters to a growing segment of makeup enthusiasts.

boAt: Aman Gupta’s co-founded boAt has become synonymous with stylish and affordable audio and lifestyle products. The company’s success reflects the booming consumer electronics market in India.

Lenskart: Peyush Bansal’s Lenskart is an e-commerce platform specializing in eyewear. The company’s innovative business model and focus on eyecare have made it a prominent player in the industry.

CarDekho: Amit Jain’s CarDekho is a leading online platform for buying and selling cars. It simplifies the car-buying process through technology and informative content.

Conclusion

In addition to being a personal challenge for Deepinder Goyal, his choice to take part in Shark Tank India Season 3 is an important step for India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. It emphasizes the value of venturing beyond of one’s comfort zone and looking for new opportunities for development and learning. The diversified group of sharks, who represent a variety of industries, illustrates the nation’s entrepreneurial potential.