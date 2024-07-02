Wait till September! There may be significant improvements with the iPhone 16 series. There will be exciting changes soon! Considering purchasing a new iPhone but unsure which model to choose? The newest iPhone is now the 15 and it’s fantastic.

However, you might want to wait a little while if you intend to update your current iPhone or want a new one that will last a few years. It will likely be early September when the announcement is made officially in a few months, but there is a lot of talk about some pretty interesting changes coming for the iPhone 16 series.

Expeced Features and Sepcs for Apple iPhone 16 – Top 5 Specs

Thus, if you’re in the market for a new iPhone, holding off can be a wise choice to ensure you receive the greatest possible deal from Apple! Come let’s look into the wide range of features

01. The New designs of Apple iPhone 16

The craze around the iPhone 16 series’ decision to replace physical buttons with touch-sensitive, capacitive ones is one of the trendiest subjects. This feature, which uses haptic feedback to simulate pushing actual buttons, is powered by Apple’s Taptic Engine. There were some technical issues, so this wasn’t meant to be in the iPhone 15. It appears that the iPhone 16 will be the device to unveil it, and that will be really awesome!

There will also be changes made to the camera setup! Wide and ultrawide lenses might be housed in a compact pill-shaped module housing a vertical camera array on the normal iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. With this configuration, these models could now be able to capture spatial video, which was previously limited to Pro models.

Additionally, the Action button—which was previously exclusive to the Pro models—and the new Capture button, which makes video recording simpler, may be included with every iPhone 16 model. Pretty exciting, huh?

02. Greater size and improved look

It’s also speculated that the iPhone 16 series would feature bigger displays with smaller bezels, enhancing the already amazing graphics. To provide a genuinely immersive experience, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may have screens of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively.

Regarding the basic iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, their displays will probably remain 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively, but they might receive an amazing increase to a 120Hz refresh rate. Everything will seem more seamless and fluid thanks to this function, which was previously only available on Pro models, improving your entire user experience. Fans of iPhones are in for an exciting time!

03. Better Performance Boost is Coming Up

The powerful A18 chip is anticipated to power the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, while the Pro versions may have the even more sophisticated A18 Pro chip. There’s also talk that the Pro versions may soon switch from the present graphite pads to graphene pads in order to improve heat dissipation.

This modification may help the devices stay cooler when used intensively, which might lead to better longevity and performance. There may be exciting updates coming very soon!

04. Long lasting Battery

The iPhone 16 series appears to be winning hands down in terms of battery life. The iPhone 16 Plus may have a bigger 4,006mAh battery than the ordinary iPhone 16, which is expected to have a 3,561mAh battery.

Although the battery specifications for the Pro versions are yet unknown, there are rumours that the iPhone 16 Pro Max would have a large 4,676mAh battery, which would allow for longer usage periods. With these next iPhones, be ready for longer-lasting power!

05. The Power of AI

Apple iPhone 16 will be coming with all new AI based capabilities, thanks to the WWDC 2024 where you got to see latest new AI features and maybe to make it the worth buy Apple may consider getting some exclusive AI features for the iPhone 16 series alone. However, for this we will have to wait for some more time.