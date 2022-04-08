Tom Brady purchased Bored Ape 3667

Brady has gotten involved in the word of NFTs lately, and this week, he made a sizable purchased in that marketplace. Brady purchased Bored Ape #3667 for the price of $430,000.

Amid speculations of his recent purchase, the NFL star confirmed the news on his Twitter handle. Cracking a marijuana-smokers joke, he claimed “he did not inhale,” referring to the cigarette in his ape’s mouth. He was replying to a tweet by Tripsters, a BAYC holders-backed platform focused on bringing psychedelics to the NFT realm.

Brady is no stranger to the cryptocurrency and NFT space as he’s a spokesperson and investor in FTX and also was the founder of Autograph, an NFT company that has partnered with DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) on several sports-related NFTs.

On Monday, Brady was announced as an investor in the SPAC deal to bring Hypebeast public with Iron Spark. Brady also launched the Brady Brand in December as a new apparel company.

No word on if Brady will feature the Ape on his NFL cleats like Colts safety Andrew Sendejo did for a game last year.

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant holds Ape #2902 while Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller flaunts at least two BAYC NFTs, Ape #1432, and Ape #4733.