Two Point Campus Has Been Pushed Back To August

Two Point Campus, a campus management sim originally scheduled for release in May, has now been pushed back to August. Studio Two Point has just announced that the release date has been pushed back to May-August 2022. It was set to release on consoles and PC as a Day 1 Xbox Game Pass release.

Below is a new look from the developers on some of the features you can expect. The video below contains valuable information about game development and gives us a glimpse of some exciting new features. The Developer Update provides some insight into the vision of the developers and various new aspects of the gameplay. This new diary also contains clues about what’s yet to come in the new gameplay.

Of course, you can expect a sense of humor similar to the previous game, both in the lessons and the surrounding features. The penchant for humor is alive and well, allowing you to offer courses like Virtual Normality as well as themed campuses like cooking. Courses include the School of Knights, where students learn jousting and cavalry, and Gastronomy, where they learn how to make huge pizzas. A robotics course is also available, which allows students to build giant robots.

You will be building your campus from the ground up, from the layout of classrooms to the design of dorms for your students. Players will be in charge of landscaping the grounds, buildings, and surroundings of the campus, and will be able to create dormitories, paths, and hedges to plan a basic layout. For the first time, players will be able to build outdoors and design their grounds, buildings, and campus surroundings, as well as build dorms, paths, hedges, and more.

Instead of the extravagant hospital antics of Two Point Hospital, Campus is headed for a school where your own university can put together a wild new curriculum. However, the focus of Two Point Campus is shifting slightly, and it promises more freedom to actually shape your campus, design the curriculum and courses it offers, and create a space where students can grow as individuals and learn to satisfy their needs for recreation and entertainment outside the classroom.

Game director Mark Webley went on to talk about the delay on his website blog, citing a desire to ensure a stable and equally robust release for the PC and console versions. This delay applies to all platforms where the game will appear. As a consolation prize for the delay, the team has released a delightful behind-the-scenes development of Two Point Campus that offers a fresh take on all the weird and wonderful places you’ll find on Two Point Campus.