Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Free-To-Play FPS Announced

Ubisoft’s XDefiant is an all-new free-to-play game that mixes fast-paced arena shooting with customizable load-outs and specialized factions. It’s the latest arena shooter for player attention, and you’ll have access to beta before its official launch. It will be available for the Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, and Ubisoft Connect, and we also expect support for full cross-play at the launch. The game was announced on Monday and will pit teams of up to six characters with class capabilities, each defying the other, against each other in multiple game modes. Players can stay tuned with us for the latest news and the chance of an early test.

Weapons and device adjustments will also be an important aspect of the game, according to the reveal trailer. Each weapon load will offer a variety of customizations as well as a collection of primary and secondary weapons and accessories. Arms loads will be available to mingle and coordinate between factions and can be exchanged when you reappear.

Each faction of the game will offer its own gameplay element that will change from movement to movement in the game including ultra abilities, unique passive features, team dynamics. The season’s Wolf, Outcast, and Cleaner of each faction have all been confirmed. Wolf, supposedly the tank class of the Games, with high health and shield-based abilities.

While the game is still in development, Ubisoft is inviting the public to try it out. The trial phase of the game will begin on August 5 for PC players in the US and Canada. you can now sign up for the XDefiant Beta program. In the first closed test on the PC in August you will get your hands on the game.

The Division is a separate spin-off F2P game that comes from the heartland and has its own version of Battle Royale. It seems like it cannibalizes Rainbow Six Siege a bit, Ubisoft’s beloved tactical multiplayer shooter in a quick-fire 6v6 format without respawning, but the two games are miles apart in terms of their style of play. Personally, I think The Division’s main goal is to beat Call of Duty in one particular aspect of its free-to-play offering: modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination, where the game does not pull the trigger. As a free-to-play live-service multiplayer shooter, it aims to stand out from the competitive shooter genre with customizable loads and gameplay.

XDefiant aims to appeal to casual gamers and competitive FPS veterans alike, with the promise of post-launch support from Ubisoft’s San Francisco team. It is a 6v6-focused objective game mode, with Ubisoft mentioning in the press release two called Domination and Escort, both of which stand for rapid time loss. The gameplay, the speed of the sprint, the limited verticality, and the reflective stop-and-spray shootings are reminiscent of Infinity Ward-style CoD games. While Rainbow fans will have to wait until 2022 to play Rainbow Six: Extraction, Ubisoft seems to have planned Tom Clancy XDefiant for the near future. Ubisoft San Francisco claims in the reveal trailer that it has put a lot of care into the design of the weapons.

Ubisoft is known for its diverse games such as the Assassins Creed series, Prince of Persia series, Tom Clancy series, and many others. Ubisoft is considered a giant in the gaming industry, and it looks like it is trying to shake up the First-Person-Shooter community by introducing its newest Free-To-Play shooter, Tom Clancy’s defiant. The game is developing by Ubisoft San Francisco under the direction of FPS expert Mark Rubin and veteran Jason Schröder. We had the chance to get a taste of the game last week by getting exclusive gameplay clips that showed the lively and frantic fights you would expect.