Companies that specialise in planning and managing different kinds of events are known as event management firms. Its main responsibility is to offer a wide range of services linked to the organisation, management, and execution of special occasions, including weddings, festivals, concerts, conferences, and other business events. Below mentioned are the top 10 best event management companies in US.

Depending on the kind of event, an event management business may have several duties, although these are frequently among them:

Planning and organising: The business consults with clients to establish the event’s objectives and parameters. Every facet of the event, including venue selection, food, and decorations, is covered in a comprehensive plan and schedule they develop. Budget management: To design and execute an event that satisfies a client’s needs, event management firms operate within the client’s budget. Contracts and prices are negotiated with vendors, and they make sure that all costs remain within the predetermined budget. Logistics and planning: Event management businesses are in charge of planning every part of the event, including personnel, security, guest lodgings, and transportation. They make sure everything goes off without a hitch and on time. Marketing and promotion: The business creates invites, flyers, social media postings, and other marketing and promotional materials to promote the event. On-site management: The organisation oversees the event on the day of the event to ensure everything goes as planned and without a hitch. They take care of any unforeseen problems and guarantee that visitors are at ease and have a good time.

Event management businesses ultimately ensure the success and lasting impression of events for customers and visitors. They provide various services that relieve clients of the worry and effort of event planning and execution so they can concentrate on enjoying the event.

1. Eventbrite

An online ticketing and event management platform in San Francisco, Eventbrite, was established in 2006. Users of Eventbrite may organise, advertise, and sell tickets for live events, including concerts, festivals, conferences, and fundraisers. Users may organise events, add information including dates, hours, locations, prices, and capacity; manage guest lists; issue invites and track replies; and handle payments using the company’s platform.

Moreover, Eventbrite offers event planners check-in tools and ticket pages with their own bespoke branding. Moreover, Eventbrite provides customer service, print-at-home and mobile ticket scanning options, analytics, and insights. Over 200 million tickets are sold, and over two million events are scheduled annually.

One of the most widely used event management tools for organisations and people worldwide is Eventbrite. Event planners frequently turn to it because of features like its free tickets, robust reporting and analytics, full event setup, promotional tools, and detailed customer support.

2. Yopko Penhallurick

A full-service event management and production firm, Yopko Penhallurick offer clients various event services. They provide event planning, design, management, and production services for multiple events, including corporate gatherings, product launches, conferences, weddings, and more. Yopko Penhallurick collaborates closely with customers to fully grasp their expectations for each event before designing a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable experience for attendees.

They offer various services, including venue selection, food, entertainment, video production, and more. A group of seasoned experts at Yopko Penhallurick are committed to providing customers with high-calibre events that exceed their expectations.

The American company Yopko Penhallurick has been operating for more than 30 years. From Fortune 500 enterprises to small businesses and non-profits, the company has worked with a diverse spectrum of customers. They have a staff of event specialists with various talents and abilities, including event planning, design, project management, and technical production.

One of their distinctive features is the emphasis on originality and innovation in Yopko Penhallurick’s services. They specialise in developing distinctive visitor experiences that showcase the client’s brand and vision. They build immersive settings and bring events to life using cutting-edge technology and imaginative design.

For their work in the event sector, Yopko Penhallurick has won various accolades, including those from the International Special Events Society and Event Solutions Magazine. They are a trusted partner for businesses wishing to provide visitors with an unforgettable experience because of their reputation for producing high-quality events.

3. The Owens Group

Live events, exhibits, and brand experiences are the areas of expertise of The Owens Group, a worldwide event management and production firm. They provide a variety of services to customers all around the world and have offices in the US, Europe, and Asia.

The business offers event management, creative design, technical production, and digital engagement. To build unique event solutions that represent the client’s brand and message, they first collaborate with customers to understand their aims and objectives. In addition to other industries, The Owens Group has worked with customers in the automotive, technology, and financial sectors.

The Owens Group’s services are distinctive for their emphasis on technology and online involvement. They produce immersive visitor experiences using cutting-edge technology and creative design, such as virtual and augmented reality, interactive displays, and unique applications. This aids customers in making an impression on their audiences and engaging them in fresh and engaging ways.

The Owens Group has received various honours and accolades for its efforts in the events sector, including the Event Marketing Awards and recognition from the International Live Events Association. They have a group of qualified experts on staff that are committed to providing customers with high-calibre events that go above and beyond their expectations.

4. Markowitz Communications

Markowitz Communications is a public relations and event management firm with headquarters in New York City. The firm is one of the top 10 best event management companies in US. Customers in various industries, such as hotels, real estate, and lifestyle brands, specialising in developing and implementing integrated marketing strategies.

Among the business, offerings are event management, media relations, influencer marketing, and social media management. They collaborate with customers to create strategic programmes that satisfy their marketing goals and objectives, and they then carefully plan and carry out each campaign.

The emphasis on narrative in Markowitz Communications’ services is one of their distinctive features. They work with clients to build a compelling and genuine brand narrative that may increase brand recognition and customer loyalty. Also, they have expertise in negotiating with media organisations to get customers to press attention, which may assist in boosting credibility and awareness.

Markowitz Communications comprises a team of seasoned experts with various experiences and skill sets. They are committed to providing clients with high-calibre campaigns that deliver results. The business has received multiple honours and accolades for its work in the public relations and event management sectors, including distinction from the American Business Awards and the Public Relations Society of America.

5. CWT Meetings & Events

Corporate events, conferences, and incentive programmes are the focus of the international event management business CWT Meetings & Events. They have offices in more than 70 nations and provide clients with various event services worldwide.

The firm offers event planning and design, venue selection, travel management, and on-site logistics as part of its services. They collaborate with customers to develop unique event solutions that satisfy their aims and objectives before overseeing every facet of the event, from planning to execution.

The emphasis on technology and data analytics in CWT Meetings & Events services is one of their distinctive features. They give clients real-time data and insights into their events while streamlining event management operations using cutting-edge technological platforms.

Clients may use this to assess the effectiveness of their programmes and make well-informed decisions regarding their events.

A team of seasoned experts with various experiences and skill sets makes up CWT Meetings & Events. They are committed to providing exceptional events that exceed customer expectations. The business has received distinction from the International Association of Conference Centers. Additionally the Event Technology Awards, among other honours, for its efforts in the event management sector.

6. BCD Meetings & Events

A multinational event management firm, BCD Meetings & Events focuses on producing incentive programmes, conferences, and corporate events. They have locations in more than 50 nations and provide a variety of event services to customers all around the world.

The firm offers event planning and design, venue selection, travel management, and on-site logistics as part of its services. They collaborate with customers to develop unique event solutions that satisfy their aims and objectives before overseeing every facet of the event, from planning to execution.

The emphasis on sustainability in BCD Meetings & Events’ services is one of their distinctive features. They have a sustainability team that tries to include eco-friendly procedures in all facets of their events, from site selection to trash minimization. Clients may use this to lessen their environmental impact and show they are committed to sustainability.

A team of seasoned experts with various experiences and skill sets makes up BCD Meetings & Events. They are committed to providing exceptional events that exceed customer expectations. The firm has received distinction from the Eventex Awards and the World Travel Awards, among other prizes, for its work in the event management sector.

7. The Webster Group

Another name in the list of top 10 best event management companies in US is the Webster Group is a Washington, D.C.-based event management and production business that specialises in producing conferences, live events, and experiential marketing campaigns for customers in various sectors.

The organisation offers various services, including marketing and communications, logistical management, attendee engagement, and event design and production. To build unique event solutions that represent the client’s brand and message, they first collaborate with customers to understand their aims and objectives.

The Webster Group’s services are distinctive in their strong emphasis on participant interaction. They employ cutting-edge engagement tactics to provide visitors with memorable experiences. Moreover promote involvement and interaction, including gamification and interactive experiences.

A team of seasoned experts with various educational backgrounds and skill sets makes up The Webster Group. They are committed to providing exceptional events that exceed customer expectations. The business has received various honours for its efforts in the event management sector. These includes the Event Marketer Ex Awards and recognition from the International Association of Exhibitions and Events.

8. Giltydream

For customers worldwide, the event management business Giltydream specialises in producing opulent events and experiences. They have their headquarters in New York City and provide various event services, such as organising, designing, building, and executing events.

The business offers highly individualised services and collaborates with customers to develop unique event solutions representing its brand and message. They specialise in planning events for luxury venues, including private estates, yachts, and other upscale settings.

The emphasis Giltydream places on providing visitors with immersive and engaging experiences are one of its distinctive features. They use cutting-edge technologies and imaginative design ideas to produce spectacular events that appeal to all the senses.

The staff at Giltydream comprises seasoned experts with various educational backgrounds and skill sets. Undoubtedly they make the firm one of the top 10 best event management companies in US. They are committed to providing exceptional events that exceed customer expectations. Several prominent clientele, including celebrities, high-end brands, and Fortune 500 organisations, have engaged in the company’s services.

9. Event Rhythm

Event Rhythm is a California-based event management firm. The firm specialises in organising conferences, trade fairs, and corporate events for customers from various sectors. They provide a comprehensive range of event services, such as collecting, designing, producing, and carrying out events.

The firm offers highly customizable services and works closely with customers to develop unique event solutions that satisfy their needs. They have handled events with thousands of participants and have expertise dealing with both minor and major companies.

The emphasis on technology and innovation in Event Rhythm’s services is one of their distinctive features. They employ sophisticated event management software to speed up the planning process and give customers real-time data and insights into their events. In addition, they use cutting-edge technology like virtual and augmented reality to provide visitors with immersive and exciting experiences.

Event Rhythm comprises a team of seasoned experts with various educational backgrounds and skill sets. They are committed to providing exceptional events that exceed customer expectations. The business has received distinction from the International Association of Exhibitions and Events and the Event Technology Awards, among other honours, for its efforts in the event management sector.

10. Cor-Events

Cor-Events is a United Arab Emirates-based event management firm. The firm specialises in producing conferences, exhibitions, and corporate events for customers from various sectors. They provide various event services, such as production, logistics, on-site management, and event planning and design.

The firm offers highly customised services and works directly with customers to develop event solutions that satisfy their particular requirements and goals. They have considerable management expertise for events of various types, from small business gatherings to major international conferences.

Cor-Events’ competence in handling events in the Middle East area is one of the distinctive features of their services. They can provide customers with invaluable insights. Additionally advice on handling the particular difficulties of staging events in the area since they are thoroughly aware of the local culture and business practices.

Cor-Events comprises a team of seasoned experts with various experiences and skill sets. They are committed to providing exceptional events that exceed customer expectations. The business has received accolades from the Middle East and Eventex Awards, among other prizes. The prizes are for its efforts in the event management sector. Now we can assume why is this firm in the list of top 10 best event management companies in US.