TOP 10 COMPANIES WORKING ON METAVERSE

Ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta, the world has gone crazy over the metaverse drive. Web 3.0, cryptocurrencies and NFTs have already taken over a lot of space in our real lives. Though all these are technologies of the “virtual world” but are now dominating our real life choices.

You might be curious to know about the tech companies that are diving into the “metaverse”, but first, let’s understand the meaning of metaverse.

What is Metaverse?

Metaverse is a virtual world where you can connect with people via your digital avatars. That means this technology creates a virtual world that is similar to the real one. In metaverse created “virtual worlds” people can connect with each other via digital avatars.

A digital avatar is a close replica of a real human being. People can create their digital avatars in virtual reality. This technology will enable you to sit with your colleagues and chat over coffee, attend virtual concerts to dance your way around worries and will enable you to stay in a virtual world that feels real.

Metaverse Technology is closely related to virtual reality gaming. Just like Minecraft, metaverse enables people to build virtual worlds from scratch. We can build our very own customized coffee shops, homes, can even purchase virtual lands and fly away to a magical world in the metaverse.

Now let’s talk about the top 10 companies on Metaverse

1. Meta (Facebook)

Facebook is a platform where people can interact with each other, build communities and socialize while sitting at homes. The social networking platform has broken down the barriers of countries and has enabled the world to interact with people who live in far off countries.

Facebook has already changed its name to Meta, and is now experimenting with the metaverse technology. Meta’s ambitions are to transform the routine living from building 3D workrooms, virtual offices to building augmented reality headsets.

It has some big plans for its metaverse ambitions, it is working on Horizon workrooms where people will get a chance to meet in the virtual workrooms. It is also making VR headsets and is experimenting with extended realities.

2. Roblox

Roblox is an American Gaming company that was founded in 2004. Roblox the American Gaming platform and game creation company is focusing on building metaverse worlds.

Roblox’s vision for the metaverse is to create a platform for immersive co-experiences, where people can come together within millions of 3D experiences to learn, work, play, create, and socialize. Fostering a rich community built on shared experiences is central to this vision and a driving force for Roblox’s path forward.

As the metaverse continues to grow and bring people together in new, unexpected, and exciting ways, Roblox anticipates that communication will have an increasingly integral role.

Roblox’s main aim is to create a social platform where people can socialize. The 3D virtual experiences that Roblox is aiming to offer will be close to a real experience. Roblox has recently released its new feature called “spatial voice chat”. The spatial voice chat will enable people to voice chat (the way people do in real life).

3. Nike

Nike, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and worldwide marketing and sales of footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services. The company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon, in the Portland metropolitan area.

Nike has also recently created a virtual world called Nikeland which was developed by the Brainiac Commerce e-commerce platform. This platform gives other technologically-based merchants and brands the ability to drive scalable consumer traffic to their products and offers a fully managed solution. One sees the future develop with strong support by vendor/partners.

Nike is set to mimic the real-life experience in the virtual reality world. Players will also get a chance to wear digital Nike digs.

It has also launched exclusive virtual products to enhance the virtual “Nikeland experience”. Several mini-games, and reward based games are launched in the “Nike world”.

4. Epic Games

Epic Games, Inc. is an American video game and software developer and publisher based in Cary, North Carolina. The company was founded by Tim Sweeney as Potomac Computer Systems in 1991, originally located in his parents’ house in Potomac, Maryland.

Epic Games, and more specifically Sweeney, has been talking about the metaverse for some time now, though never quite so explicitly in the form of an announcement that they’ve raised a billion dollars for it.

This Metaverse company has announced a one million dollar investment for the Metaverse development in 2021 to pave the way for game developers to explore a plethora of opportunities in Web 3.0. It has also invested in Spire Animation Studios to port story assets such as worlds and characters into the Metaverse.

5. Decentraland

Decentraland is a 3D virtual world browser-based platform. Users may buy virtual plots of land in the platform as NFTs via the MANA cryptocurrency, which uses the Ethereum blockchain. It was opened to the public in February 2020, and is overseen by the nonprofit Decentraland Foundation.

It is helping users to create as well as monetize different apps and content while purchasing virtual pieces of land in the Metaverse Technology.

6. Tencent:

Tencent Holdings Ltd., also known as Tencent, is a Chinese multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate and holding company headquartered in Shenzhen. It is also the largest company in the video game industry in the world based on its investments.

The multiservice provider is focusing on the metaverse via its game development company TiMi Studio Group. With some top companies under its portfolio Tencent will focus on the metaverse strategy precisely via its game development wing “Tencent Games”.

7. Snapchat

The avatar filter leverages augmented reality that allows avatars to change clothes and faces as per the mood. This company is developing Metaverse through the launch of 3D Bimojis. This update of virtual humans is promoting the speed of the Metaverse technology.

8. Magic Leap:

Magic Leap is an American startup company that provides wearable technologies (like virtual reality) that allow people to interact in digital environments. Founded in 2010, the company is building the future of technology through virtual reality.

9. Unity Software

Unity is a cross-platform game engine developed by Unity Technologies, first announced and released in June 2005 at Apple Inc.’s Worldwide Developers Conference as a Mac OS X-exclusive game engine.

Unity has its eye on the metaverse, anticipating a huge demand for content creators to build assets to populate the 3D internet.

10. Microsoft

Microsoft is a popular company for Meta focused on developing a series of Metaverse applications on the top of the Mesh platform. It is also building a new augmented reality chipset for Metaverse with Qualcomm for providing access to new features. Microsoft is one of the forefront companies developing Metaverse by updating AltspaceVR for making a Metaverse Technology much safer place for users and players.