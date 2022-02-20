After Reportedly Exchanging Sexual Messages to a 13-year-old Girl, a Former Meta Employee was Captured in a Pedophile Sting Film.

A former Meta community development manager was apprehended in an anti-pedophile sting for reportedly sending sexually explicit texts to someone he mistook for a 13-year-old.

The person, who cannot be identified for legal reasons but was the “manager of community development” at Facebook and Instagram’s parent firm, was confronted by ‘Predator Catchers Indianapolis,’ a YouTube channel that exposes accused sexual predators.

The interrogators said in a two-hour-long video uploaded to the channel that the man exchanged sexually explicit texts and intended to meet a boy named Corey at his hotel room.

The 35-year-old stated that he was “flirting” with the child and provided “details [and] location,” but that he had “never intended to meet up with him.”

The interrogator claimed in one message that the man informed the alleged 13-year-old that he would “love naked embraces on a cold evening with you snuggled up against me.”

“The person is no longer employed by the company.” We are actively reviewing this problem and will not be able to speak further at this time.”

Here is the complete text of Meta’s internal harassment policy:

Harassment Policy at Meta

I. OBJECTIVE

At Meta, we feel it is critical to establish a courteous and safe working environment for Meta Personnel. As a result, we do not accept workplace or work-related harassment or mistreatment of Meta Personnel. The goal of this Policy is to discourage unwelcome, inappropriate, and degrading behavior.

II. TERMS AND CONDITIONS

It’s of Meta, including all subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide, is explained here (e.g., Facebook Ireland, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.).

Meta Personnel includes members of Meta’s Board of Directors, officers, and employees, as well as contingent labor (including vendor workers, contractors, consultants).

III. APPLICABILITY & SCOPE

The expectations outlined in this Policy apply to all employees of Meta and its subsidiaries. Everyone is accountable for adhering to and upholding this Policy, including individual contributors, managers, and temporary workers. Furthermore, we do not accept harassment of Meta Personnel or non-Meta Personnel.

This Policy governs behavior at work and at work-related social events, such as office parties, off-sites, and client entertainment events, as well as to conduct online or through other means of communication utilized by Meta Personnel. Meta Personnel is supposed to be extra cautious about what they say and do in these situations.

If there is a conflict between this Policy and local laws (including any definition of harassment), local laws will take precedence unless this Policy provides greater protection.

The employee was thrown out of the office under these terms and conditions.