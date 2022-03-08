Top-10 Football Players Without A Club

The current football season is about to end, and some of the best-performing players’ contract is about to end. Once the contract is over, the player will be treated as a free agent. However, in the coming summer transfer, the clubs may retain the players or else can bet on the free agents. But there is also a high chance that the probability of free players is high, and here the list of some are provided below whose contract is about to end this summer.

List of Top 10 Football Players Who are Free Agent

The list covers many known football players whose contract is about to end, and also, there are some players who fail to get listed in the club due to contract issue, injury, controversies, and others.

1) Viktor Claesson

Viktor Claesson, a Swedish footballer who last played for Krasnodar, and his contract with the club expired on March 5, 2022. He is best known for his passing skills and made F C Krasnodar win several games, and also, he was awarded as Man of the Match in UEFA. However, in the 2019-20 season, he failed to get entry into the club due to injury.

2) Javier Pastore

Javier Pastore is best known for his performance given to Argentina and Elche (La Liga Club). He was also a part of FIFA World Cup 2010, and thereafter, Javier was signed by the P.S.G. club, and finally, in 2018, he joined Roma. Even after having so many achievements, he failed to drag the attention of football club management and lies in a list of football players without a club.

3) Eliaquim Mangala

A French Footballer who is best in center-back plays for Saint-Etienne, and after this season, his contract with the club will expire. Earlier, the player was retained by Manchester United with a whopping price of £32 million, and after that, he moved to Valencia and Everton. However, his performance was not up to the mark, and he was a free agent for some time. Furthermore, the experts are predicting that the journey of Mangala is going to be tough, and he will be on the list of free agents.

4) Edgar Lé

Edgar Le, a center-back Portuguese player, has been without a club since January 14, 2022. He played for UEFA U-19 Championship for Portugal and won many caps for his outstanding performance. Edgar Lé last played for the Feyenoord club, and after the expiration of the contract, he is on the list of the players without a club.

5) Diego Costa

Diego Costa is the next name in the top-10 football players without a club. In this sport, he is best known as a striker and has played many games for Atlético Mineiro. His entry into the club made the team win the La Liga title and UEFA Super Cup. Diego Costa’s performance dragged the attention of many clubs management, and finally, in 2014, Chelsea signed him. However, in 2018, he was back at Atlético Mineiro club and currently, he is a free agent as his contract with the club expired.

6) Issac Mbenza

Issac Mbenza, a right-winger, is out for the Qatar SC club from January 12, 2022, as his contract period is expired. He played many leagues, including Ligue 2, Premier League, and others. In his early professional life, he also represented Belgium in this sport and gave a good performance. However, Issac failed to make a big name in this sports industry, and still, he is on the list of top-10 football players without a club.

7) Renzo Saravia

Renzo Saravia is an Argentina football player who made his international debut in 2018 against Guatemala (friendly match). In 2019, Copa America was in the squad team but failed to get enough chance to showcase the skills. He last played for FC Porto club, and he has been in without club list since February 23, 2022.

Renzo’s position in the field is a right-back, and he played for several clubs, such as Racing club, Belgrano, and Internacional.

8) Laurent Koscielny

A French footballer who has seen many twists and turns in his professional life is also on the list of players without a club. He played for some popular clubs, and one such is the Arsenal, and he made his team win F.A. Cup (2014). The win was highly applauded because Arsenal’s nine-year waiting duration for a cup was ended, and it was all because of Laurent. Later on, he shifted to France and represented in two UEFA Euro (2012 and 2016) and one FIFA World Cup (2014).

Laurent last played for G. Bordeaux club, and he has been on the list of without club since January 31, 2022. Now, let’s see what will be his fate in the upcoming summer transfer, whether any club will take him or he will remain on the list without a club.

9) Elkeson

A Chinese footballer who plays forward in the game is also on the list. He last played for the GZ Evergrande club and has been out of the club since January 1, 2022. Earlier, Elkenson played as an attacking midfielder, but later on, he changed his game pattern and became a striker. He played for some clubs, namely, SH SIPG, Botafogo, and GuaZ FC.

In 2013, A.F.C. Championship League, he gave an outstanding performance and made six goals in six matches that highlighted him, and later on, his effort in this sport gave fruitful results as many clubs signed him. But the current scenario is the opposite as he is not playing for any club.

Bottom Line

In the football game, the players' fate changes every year during summer transfer; some get the premium clubs, while others remain in the list of without clubs. The above-mentioned players are currently not representing any club, but there is a probability that their fate will change, and they will get entry into the club.

So, if your favorite football player is on the list, then don’t get upset as the summer transfer is in the line, and this year, it will be completely unbelievable.