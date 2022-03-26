Top 10 Indian cryptocurrency projects in 2022

Over the past couple of years, the world of cryptocurrencies has managed to make a separate fanbase, and honestly, it has been more than successful in luring in potential investors from all across the globe and has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, that too at a rate that was never really anticipated, thus helping it to reach greater heights! Not just that, the crypto world has been able to mark its presence worldwide and has gained the trust and support from many along the way.

Having said that, I believe, a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry but, if for some reason that is still not the case, let me help you with that first.

The crypto world is nothing but a decentralized platform that uses blockchain technology for all of its operations. Speaking of blockchain technology, for some of you wondering what it is, blockchain is simply a commonly known technology, especially in the world of cryptocurrencies, and is responsible for verifying and recording all the transactions that happen over the network and eliminating any and all risk in respect to counterfeiting as well as double-spending for that matter.

Being decentralized, the industry becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interference as well.

In addition to this, unlike when the industry was first introduced, there are pools of currencies available today in the marketplace to choose from with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in include Bitcoin, PnacakeSwap, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Baby Doge as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

Seeing how far the industry has managed to come since its initial days and the fan base it has created, one thing that comes to mind is how did this happen so rapidly? If so, let me tell you that, some of the major contributing factors for this extraordinary success of the industry include its negligible response time, portability, real-time updates, the convenience it offers, ease of use as well as its highly intuitive nature of the course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, the Top 10 Indian cryptocurrency projects in 2022. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Top 10 cryptocurrency projects that started out of India

As mentioned, blockchain technology is simply a part of the emerging technology, responsible for storing data in the form of blocks that are then linked back together with the help of cryptography systems like Bitcoin, for maintaining a decentralized and secure record of transactions.

Speaking of cryptography, it is basically a branch of computer science and business. Here each and every transaction with a rather unique virtual signature is said to belong to who began the transaction and all of these signatures are kept very confidential.

Not just that, India is said to have been one of the leading countries in the IT and software industry and so, it is no surprise that our country is well on its way to simply dominate in the blockchain space as well.

In addition to this, India is known to be adopting blockchain technology at a much faster pace and thus creating some of the most brilliant applications with the technology we’ve seen. Furthermore, the real reason for such massive growth in adoption in our country is excitement.

Our youth is excited about cryptocurrencies. While some are doing their homework before investing, others are simply betting on Mr. Musk’s tweets. Well, that is a topic for another day! Also, it is worth noting that, the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Ayog) is known to have said that, the annual corporate value of blockchain expected to produce is USD3 by 2030.

1. Polygon:

Polygon or as formerly known as the Matic network is simply a platform that has been working on solving some of the biggest problems in blockchain technology, namely instant block generation as well as scalability of course.

Founded by Anurag Arjun and Jayanti Kanani along with Sandeep Nailwal back in 2019, Polygon is a Bangalore-based decentralized Ethereum scaling platform, which is known to allow developers to easily create scalable user-friendly decentralized applications (DApps) with low transaction fees without ever sacrificing security.

Also, Matic is said to achieve scale by utilizing side chains for off-chain computations while being able to ensure asset security with the help of the Plasma framework and a decentralized network of Proof of Stake validators. Lastly, this enables a single Matic sidechain in order to achieve up to 65K transactions per second (TPS) on a single Matic block as compared to only 20 TPS on Ethereum.

2. WazirX:

WazirX is said to be one of the leading crypto exchanges in India which was founded by Nischal Shetty back in December 2017. As far as global crypto exchanges, as well as trading platforms go, WaziX has really managed to distinguish itself from others in the marketplace.

For instance, WazirX was the first-ever Indian exchange to have introduced a native utility token known as the WazirX token (WRX), which played a rather conducive role in accelerating growth and economy. Also, the platform launched a Smart Token Fund recently, which is a community-driven initiative where crypto enthusiasts can easily find traders, thus helping them grow their portfolio on WazirX. Recently, the platform was acquired by Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, and blockchain ecosystem.

3. CoinDCX:

Founded by Neeraj Khandelwal along with Sumit Gupta back in April 2018 in Mumbai. The said startup provides its users with single-point access to a rather diverse suite of cryptocurrency-based financial services and products that are simply backed by security processes and insurance.

Not just that, CoinDCX’s proprietary aggregation model is known to offer the highest liquidity from the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges. Also, users can easily purchase and sell more than a hundred coins instantly with INR. The project is said to accept BTC, ETH, as well as USDT and is an ISO-certified organization.

Lastly, CoinDCX has also introduced DCX Learn, with the help of which they can gain knowledge about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in general. The project did manage to raise 5.5 million investments so far from leading venture capital firms including Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital as well as HDR Group.

4. InstaDapp:

The said platform is known to have been founded by Sowmay Jain in Banglore and is based on Ethereum and built on the decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure. Not just that, the InstaDapp is said to be the world’s most advanced platform to have started leveraging the full potential of DeFi.

As a result, it is able to facilitate app creation by promoting interoperability between several DeFi blockchain protocols, thus allowing developers to entirely exploit the technology’s potential. In simpler words, its blockchain finance network is known to allow people to borrow and lend money from others, while earning interest in savings accounts.

Basically, InstaDapp provides users and developers with a rather single point of integration for finance, which is done using smart contract accounts owned by users. Lastly, InstaDapp managed to raise nearly 2.4 million dollars in a seed round of funding by Coinbase Ventures, Pantera Capita as well as Naval Ravikant

5. Signzy:

Founded by Arpit Ratan, Ankit Ratan along with Ankur Pandey in Bangalore back in 2015, Signzy is a market-leading virtual banking infrastructure that is known to merge blockchain as well as artificial intelligence in order to create products that are rather a user friendly, safe, and compliant of course. Also, the project is highly committed to delivering a positive and secure experience for its clients. Lastly, Signzy was known to have received over 3.6 million dollars in Series in 2018 and is one of the finest blockchain startups to date.

6. OpenXcell:

Founded by Jayneel Patel in 2008, OpenXcell is simply a blockchain-based development company that is known to be based out of Ahmedabad, India, which has offices in Canada as well as the USA.

OpenXcell is said to offer various solutions in smart contracts, blockchain technology, Hyperledger exchanges, and wallets as well as smart contract auditing of course. Not just that, the said platform has an entire team for developing and designing services that range from simple to rather advanced blockchain architecture, and its client base is known to spread across Europe, Australia as well the USA.

7. Somish:

Founded by Ish Goel in New Delhi back in 2006, Somish is known to be one of the fastest-growing IT startups in India. The said platform is said to have started exploring blockchain technology in 2016 and since had the opportunity to be able to collaborate with Fortune 500 government, companies as well as several startups all across the globe in order to develop award-winning, proven products.

Apart from this, building on the investments, Indian state governments are said to have been considering using the blockchain governance model in order to develop proactive Government frameworks to drastically improve the service delivery model inside their states, where individuals easily obtain services as well as entitlements proactively.

8. Primechain:

Founded by Shivam Arora back in 2016, Primechain is a young Indian blockchain startup based in Banglore, focused entirely on building blockchains of a better world. Not just that, Primechain is basically a blockchain ecosystem that comes complete with a working web application, a blockchain REST API service as well as a mobile Progressive Web app in 6 minutes or even less.

9. PSI PHI Blockchain Labs:

Founded by Gaurav Kumar, harsh Pokharna as well as Aditya Prasad back in 2016, the said platform is a Bangalore-based blockchain startup that is said to develop blockchain-based document storage solutions. Not just that, it is all just about unconventional and out-of-the-box disruptive ideas in order to bring the new era of technology-human interaction products. The lab is known to claim to be concentrating on the supply chain as well as healthcare industries and to be developing blockchain-based products in these particular fields.

10. KoineArth:

Founded by Praphul Chandra, KoineArth is a platform that with the help of its Nash platform is successful in providing solution frameworks that can easily be customized in order to provide a rather wide range of cases of real-world blockchains. Not just that, the platform is to create markets networks, as well as economies with trusted information and incentives. Also, KoineArth is an ERP-compatible blockchain and an AI-based solution that helps in enabling enterprises to collaborate.

Reading so far, I hope you must have gotten a fair insight into the Top 10 crypto projects that started out of India and I believe, now you’ll be able to decide on your own as to which of these platforms you would like to choose in order to deal your way into the crypto world!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, you need to understand the fact that all cryptocurrencies have their own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any losses if at all necessary.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, you need to understand the fact that all cryptocurrencies have their own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any losses if at all necessary.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on the Top 10 Indian cryptocurrency projects in 2022?

