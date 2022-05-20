Top 10 Laptops for Students To Buy Under 50k

Looking for the finest laptop under 50000 in India but feeling overwhelmed by the variety? Read on to learn about the top ten laptop models under $50,000, as well as their prices, specifications, pros and cons, and so on. Finally, we addressed several often asked questions about maintaining the performance of a laptop.

How do we rank India’s best laptops?

1. Particulars

The processor has a significant impact on laptop performance, however the better the processor, the more expensive the laptop. Intel 11th Gen, Intel Core i9, Intel Core i7, Intel Core i5, and other processors are available.

2. Life of the battery

The most important factor to consider when evaluating your needs is your consumption; if you stream a lot of videos, run a lot of applications, play a lot of graphics-heavy games, and so on, seek for a laptop with a long battery life and rapid charging.

3. Size This is completely customizable and relies on your needs; some people like a small, portable, and lightweight laptop. Others, on the other hand, would like a larger screen that would be difficult to transport.

four. storage

Carrying around a hard disc and bulky laptops is a thing of the past. A laptop with SSD provides significantly greater speed and convenience than a hard drive, as it is much faster to load programmes, access data, and boot your system.

3. Size This is completely customizable and relies on your needs; some people like a small, portable, and lightweight laptop. Others, on the other hand, would like a larger screen that would be difficult to transport.

4. storage

Carrying around a hard disc and bulky laptops is a thing of the past. A laptop with SSD provides significantly greater speed and convenience than a hard drive, as it is much faster to load programmes, access data, and boot your system.

5. Construction quality

We drop our laptops, pour something on them, and so on no matter how careful we are these days. As a result, it is critical that we examine the tests done on the laptop to determine its durability.

6. Safety

Modern laptops have included fingerprint sensors, facial ID features, and other security features, which has significantly increased the bar. Password hacking has become quite simple, however fingerprint or facial ID hacking is difficult. Some laptops also have numerous password options enabled.

1. Lenovo ThinkBook 15

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 is the most recent addition to the category. Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4, 3.0 GHz base clock, 4.1 GHz max boost clock, 2 Cores, 6 MB Cache | Memory: 4GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM upgradeable to 36GB.

Storage: 256GB M.2 SSD

Preloaded Windows 10 Home with Lifetime Validation, FREE Upgrade to Windows 11* (when available, refer to the product description for more details) |

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 is pre-installed.

Display: 15.6″ (39.62 cm) FHD IPS 300nits, Antiglare, sRGB Color Gamut of 100%, Contrast

Camera: 720p with ThinkShutter |

Microphone: Dual array microphone with WoV (Wake-on-Voice) compatibility | Keyboard: 6-row, spill-resistant

Touchpad: Buttonless Mylar surface multi-touch touchpad, Precision TouchPad support

Wi-Fi 6, 802.11ax 2×2 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity | Touch style fingerprint reader on smart power button | Kensington Nano Security Slot Dual Tone, 180 Degree Hinge Laptop Design, 1.7 kg in weight

Overall winner: HP 14 10th Gen Intel Core i3 14 “Incredible efficiency, ample storage space, lightweight, great performance, high resolution, and CPU speed.

HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6-inch Best Budget

The computers are roughly in the same price range, but this one is the most affordable!

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i3 10th Gen 14-inch Full HD Thin and Light Laptop 20RAS0D800 has the best battery life.

Up to 13 hours of battery life means no more lingering around the power plug.

HP 14 10th Gen Intel Core i3 14″ Best Efficiency “8 GB DDR4-2400 SD, too complicated to understand but insanely fast!

2. HP 15 11th Generation Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6″ (39.62cms)

FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 10/MS Office/Integrated Graphics/Natural Silver/1.69 Kg), 15s-fr2006TU – Amazon bargain

The HP 15s-fr2006TU is an excellent solution for those who are interested in the HP 15 laptop with Intel Core i3 processor but require more SSD storage.

This full-sized laptop comes in “Natural Silver” and has a high 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage.

We appreciate how sleek and ergonomic its keyboard is, as well as its high-quality, one-piece touchpad and overall thin design. The laptop has a decent resolution full HD anti-glare screen.

MRP: $45 490

Size: 15.6 inches Display Type: FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit display

1920 x 1080 resolution

1920 x 1080 resolution 8 GB DDR4 RAM Storage: 512 GB SSD

UHD Graphics from Intel

Cores: 2 Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor Speed: 4.1 GHz Battery Life: 12 hours

Windows 10 Home is the operating system

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Warranty: 1 year Weight: 1.69 kg

3. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (2021) Intel Core i3 11th Gen 15.6″ FHD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/DOS/Fingerprint Reader/Black/Aluminium Surface/Black/ 1.7 kg), 20TDS0A200

The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 laptop is a traditional black 15.6-inch laptop powered by an 11th Generation Intel processor and graphics. Although the laptop only has 4 GB of RAM, its 256 GB SSD storage assures that there is no lag or slowness. This laptop is ideal for game fans and inexperienced designers searching for a fast-performing everyday use laptop. The laptop is also available with a processor from the 10th Generation.

MRP: 41.990

Full HD anti-glare display size: 15.6 inches

Battery Life: 10.8 hours Resolution: 1920 x 1080

DDR4 RAM: 4 GB

SSD storage of 256 GB

4. Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6″ FHD Thin & Light Laptop

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U FHD Thin & Light Laptop, with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, is another excellent option for students and newcomers. The laptop is powered by a 2.1 GHz (Base) – 4.0 GHz (Max) 5th Generation AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and comes pre-installed with Windows 11. Furthermore, the laptop has 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a battery life of 7 hours.

The cost is $48,490.

15.6″ FHD anti-glare 4 sides narrow bezel display with 250 nits brightness and 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 RAM

SSD storage of 512 GB

Processor speeds range from 2.1 GHz (base) to 4.0 GHz (Max) AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 5th Gen Graphics: Integrated AMD RadeonTM Graphics

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop – 82HS008YIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that outperforms several competitors in terms of processing performance, physical connectivity, a sturdy, well-designed chassis, and a decent keyboard. It includes a 14-inch display and a 360-degree hinge, making it more versatile than a typical clamshell laptop.

It gives a smooth and robust performance all day thanks to an Intel processor, Intel graphics card, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD. Overall, it’s a great laptop at a great price that’s ideal for students and office employees.

MRP: $49.99

15.6-inch size (39.62 cm)

Full HD resolution (1920 X 1080 pixels) IPS-technology display

Lithium-ion battery with three cells

7-hour battery life

8 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

6. HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250 15.6 Inch (39.6 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop

The HP 15- AMD Ryzen 3-3250 FHD, Thin & Light Laptop comes with Windows 10 Home and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS micro-edge anti-glare screen.

The laptop is powered by a 2.6 GHz – 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM, 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, and 1 TB HDD 5400 RPM. The laptop also offers AMD Radeon Vega 6 graphics and a battery life of up to 12 hours.

The cost is $41,490.

Dimensions and display: 39.6 cm (15.6″) diagonal, FHD micro-edge, anti-glare display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 250 nits brightness, and 45 percent NTSC colour gamut.

8 GB DDR4 – 2400 SDRAM RAM (1 x 8 GB)

Storage: 1 TB HDD 5400 RPM + 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, 2.6 GHz – 3.5 GHz

AMD Radeon Vega 6 graphics

7. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i3 10th Gen 14-inch Full HD Thin and Light Laptop 20RAS0D800

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is a DOS-based laptop with an Intel processor and integrated graphics. We like its distinct touchpad, vibrant colours, and superb sound quality. Its lengthy battery life allows you to operate for up to 13 hours without having to worry about charging. Another aspect we like is the 1 TB storage capacity.

Price: 44,900

14 inches in length

Type of display: Full HD display with anti-glare technology

1920 x 1080 resolution

Up to 12.8 hours of battery life

4 GB DDR4 RAM Storage: 1 TB HDD

UHD Graphics from Intel

Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen).

8. Gen Intel Core i3 14″ (35.56cms) FHD Laptop (8 GB, 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, MS Office, Natural Silver, 1.51 kg), 14s-cf3028TU

The HP 14s-cf3028TU in Natural Silver is a high-performance laptop with 8 GB RAM and 1 TB HDD storage. This laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor as well as graphics. Its fast performance and high-quality keyboard will make your work easier and faster. Furthermore, its lengthy battery life of 7 hours ensures a non-distracting performance.

46,490 MSRP

14 inches in length

FHD display is the display type.

1920 x 1080 resolution

7-hour battery life

8 GB DDR4 RAM Storage: 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD

UHD Graphics from Intel

9. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5-10th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cms) 1920 x 1080 Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/1TB HDD/Window 10/Intel UHD Graphics/Black/1.9 kgs), A315-56

We like the Acer Aspire 3 because of its high RAM, large HDD storage, good battery life, and, most significantly, 1-year international travel guarantee. This laptop’s Intel Core-i5 processor and integrated graphics provide lag-free multitasking performance. Furthermore, its high-quality webcam and audio quality provide smooth performance when gaming, viewing movies, or listening to music.

MRP: $48.000

15.6-inch size

TFT LCD LEDbacklit display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 Battery Life: 9.5 hours

1 TB of storage 5400 RPM 2.5-inch

UHD Graphics from Intel

10. HP 250 G8 Laptop – 42V68PA

HP, one of the most well-known and renowned laptop brands, released an Intel i3 11th Gen chip-powered laptop with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB of built-in storage in 2022. The processor may be overclocked to 4.1 GHz, making it suitable for both home and business use. Its USB connectivity is a noteworthy feature, with one USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and one HDMI port. The INR 45,499 price tag is reasonable given the amenities featured and should appeal to a broad variety of customers.

MRP: $45999

15.6-inch size (39.6 cm)

LCD HD resolution (1366 x 768 pixels) LED-backlit

3 cell battery Lithium-ion batteries

Up to 8 hours of battery life

RAM: 8 GB DDR4 RAM; SSD: 512 GB

How to Choose the Best One for You

If you want to buy the best laptop for around Rs. 50k but are unsure how to choose the ideal laptop for you, here are some recommendations:

1. Select the Operating System: When looking for laptops, you will come across operating systems such as Windows, DOS, macOS, and LINUX. Understand their benefits and drawbacks before deciding on an operating system. MacOS laptops are significantly more expensive than other models.

2. Determine whether you want a standard or portable screen size. One

Laptops are commonly offered in two sizes: 14 inches and 15.6 inches. Choose the appropriate screen size based on your needs.

3. Don’t Forget About the Battery Life

It is also critical to consider the typical battery life of any laptop so that you can work comfortably without having to charge it every few hours.