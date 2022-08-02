Top 10 Penetration Testing Service in India: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a business owner, it’s important to ensure that your website is secure from hackers. One way to do this is by hiring a penetration testing service. In the following blog post, we will be looking at the top 10 penetration testing service providers in India. We’ll also talk about the features of a good pentesting tool, why penetration testing is important for businesses along with some pros and cons of pentesting.

Penetration Testing: Understanding What It Is

Penetration testing, sometimes known as ethical hacking, is the study of an organization’s data security from the safety of a controlled ethical hacking environment. The goal of the penetration test is established, and a penetration testing firm will try to breach a company’s network in order to discover and exploit its vulnerabilities.

As a result of the rise in dangers, many “would-be cyber” firms have rushed to join the cyber security bandwagon, offering a wide range of technologies. These solutions are frequently ill-equipped and lack adequate expertise to effectively manage effective cyber security mechanisms and proactive network security testing.

The penetration testing procedure generally starts by selecting a target system and defining specific targets. The testing crew will look for that system or systems, and then attempt to meet the penetration testing objectives.

Importance of Penetration Testing

There are many reasons why businesses should consider hiring a penetration testing service.

It can help businesses identify vulnerabilities in their systems before hackers do. This allows businesses to fix these vulnerabilities before they are exploited.

Penetration testing can help businesses assess their security posture. This information could be used to improve the security of a firm’s IT systems.

Penetration testing can help businesses comply with regulations. For example, many industries are required to have penetration tests performed on their systems on a regular basis.

Features of a Good Pentesting Tool

When choosing a pentesting tool, there are several features you should look for.

The tool must be able to test for a variety of vulnerabilities

The tool should be simple to operate and understand

The program should be kept up to date to prevent new threats from emerging

Top 10 Penetration Testing Service India

There are many top penetration testing services in India that offer excellent services to businesses of all sizes. Here is a list of ten such service providers:

Astra Security

Astra Security is a cybersecurity company that offers a full Astra Pentest to guarantee the safety of your internet-facing applications and network infrastructure against today’s changing cyber dangers. Hundreds of applications and networks are correctly recognized for security flaws, preventing data breaches and network damage.

Astra’s Pentest provides web/web applications, mobile apps, SaaS, APIs, cloud infrastructure (AWS/Azure/GCP), network devices (firewall, router, server), blockchain/smart contract services as well as other IT services.

Key Services:

A beautiful, bright dashboard that displays both manual and automated testing

Login Behind Scan (Google Chrome Extension) for Automated Vulnerability Scanning

3000+ tests search for CVEs in the OWASP top 10 and SANS 25.

Detailed Vulnerability Scanning & Reporting

Streamlined remediation via integrations like GitLab, GitHub, Slack, & Jira

Vulnerability Management with Low Risk

VAPT Certificate Recognized by the Industry

ISECURION

ISECURION is a Bangalore-based information security consultancy and technology firm that offers high-quality services, modernisation, and research in the field of information security consulting and technology. ISECURION’s clients are served based on present information security conditions.

TestBytes

TestBytes is a software testing company based in Pune that applies test methodologies to provide clients with measurable results. TestBytes specializes in IT cyber-security testing and assists development teams in producing bug-free code.

eSec Forte

eSec Forte, a CMMI Level-3 ISO 9001:2008, 27001:2013 certified company that is acknowledged as one of the best IT service providers and security consulting firms in India was founded in 2010. eSec Forte is based in Delhi and was established in 2010.

Kratikal Tech Pvt. Ltd

Kratikal Tech Pvt. Ltd, a Noida-based company that provides services to secure your organizations against cyber threats, is one of the best options for you. They employ cutting-edge technology to help you with pressing security concerns.

Secugenius

Secugenius is a cybersecurity consultancy in Noida that offers information security services and ethical hacking services to businesses. Their strong presence in the market has been attributed to their security knowledge and ethical hacking services to safeguard organizations against cyber dangers.

Pristine Info Solutions

Pristine Info Solutions is a Mumbai-based penetration testing firm that provides real-world threat assessment and thorough penetration tests. It is one of the finest Ethical Hacking and Information Security service providers in India.

Entersoft Security

Entersoft Security is a security firm based in Bangalore that provides its clients with a solid application for operational risk vulnerability analysis.

Indian Cybersecurity Solution

A Kolkata-based leading web application penetration testing firm is ICSS or Indian cybersecurity solution, which specializes in providing vulnerability evaluation for a variety of programming languages and platforms. With its exceptional penetration testing skills, ICSS serves the globe.

Shieldbyte Infosec

Shieldbyte Infosec is an Information Security Service Company based in Mumbai with a staff of highly trained, certified, and experienced personnel. They are capable of removing high-end information security with the aid of their extremely experienced team. Shieldbyte Infosec is recognized for its time management and on-time delivery.

Pros and Cons Of Pentesting

Pros

Can help identify potential vulnerabilities in systems before they are exploited

It’s possible to modify it to target specific problems

Can be conducted periodically to ensure system security

Cons

Can be expensive and time-consuming

It May require specialized skills and knowledge

May disrupt normal operations during the testing process

Conclusion

These are the top ten penetration testing service providers in India. Now that you know about them, choose the one that suits your needs the best and get started on securing your organization against cyber attacks.

Remember, a good pentesting tool is important, but it’s only one part of keeping your organization safe. Make sure to keep all your software and systems up-to-date, use strong passwords, and educate your employees about best security practices. You’ll be well on your way to a secure business if you implement the recommendations in this article.