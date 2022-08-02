Wondershare Filmora- Your Best Pick for YouTube Video Editing

Do you have a budding creator within you who likes to explore his/her skills in the realm of graphic and video editing? If yes, you would know that video editing forms an essential part of many professional and commercial streams, particularly in the entertainment industry. Starting with YouTube videos, you can try your hands at editing these to sharpen your skills or just for fun with family and friends. When it comes to choosing the best editing software for YouTube, you can find many choices in the market, but users at any level can safely rely on Wondershare Filmora.

Filmora video editor is a spic and span solution for addressing the widest needs of video editing, thanks to its intuitive drag-and-drop working interface. The vast library of trendy resources and features is an added advantage for exploring the video editing craft to your heart’s content. The latest version of Filmora is explicitly dedicated to YouTube video creation and editing on account of its highly advanced features and effects.

An Overview of Wondershare Filmora

Answering the query of what do YouTubers use to edit videos, Filmora video editor is well-known editing software for YouTube videos, which addresses all your video editing needs quickly and precisely with its intuitive interface, simple navigation, and extensive features.

The already huge library of audio-visual features, filters, and effects has been expanded with high-tech add-ons that are both appealing and interesting. What’s best is, that the original excellence of Filmora is maintained amid the top-notch improvements. Moving ahead, let us talk about some exquisite features of Wondershare Filmora that make it the best video editor for YouTube, ahead of the other market alternatives:

Key Features of Wondershare Filmora

Tons of Advanced Effects

What makes Wondershare Filmora the best video editor for YouTube is its integrated FilmStock collection that gives you royalty-free access to amazing GIFs, images, and videos in the editing workspace. The new plug-in: Boris FX pack of 6 advanced post-production visual effects is all set to render a professional look to your YouTube videos.

The software further has 5 collections of customized NewBlue FX with a choice of default presets designed by professionals. You can choose from over 500 custom presets and 100 effects for the YouTube video titles. The 5 collections are Video Essentials, Video Filters, Video Elements, Video Stylizer, and Title Pro 7. All these put together, Wondershare Filmora is the best YouTube video editing software.



Speed Ramping

This one is an exciting feature of Filmora video editor that allows you to control the speed of keyframes. You can introduce different variations in frame speeds to level up your keyframing projects. The feature grants you the additional liberty to create and customize your fascinating video effects. You can either work with a single keyframe or add multiple frames as per your requirements.

You can introduce fast and slow-moving transition effects in the YouTube videos with a few clicks. This looks great when you are working on emphasizing camera footage and editing sports videos.

Instant Mode

This exciting feature of Wondershare Filmora is a welcome boon for the quick creators who want to create stunning video edits but have time limitations. The Instant Mode is here to set things straight with its exciting range of over 100 premade video templates including animations, transitions, overlays, and special effects.

All you need to do is import the clip files and choose the template in Instant Mode. You are now free to play with random effect variations for creating a visual masterpiece.



Masks

Wondershare Filmora, the best video editor for YouTube, allows you to mask keyframes to add 2 separate media types within any footage. You can then create stunning visual impacts with the use of transitions and blending effects. The feature works to improve your masking precision and accuracy by allowing you to choose from a more expansive range of video and image masks.

The tool provides you with 18 amazing mask styles to complement the videos in line with your editing preferences. Some of the most preferred ones include Linear Dodge, Multiply, Darken, and many more. You can further, play with effects like Image Composite, Magic Trick, Text Reveal, etc.

AI Portrait

This advanced feature of Wondershare Filmora helps you to remove the background of human faces in your YouTube videos with AI technology. You can also add AR stickers and effects, like, Cute Cat, Zombie teeth, Bunny, Neon Ring, Human Glitch, Human Pixelate, and many more. The feature can be accessed on Intel 6 Gen and later processors that are compatible with machine learning hardware required by Wondershare Filmora.

Green Screen

Wondershare Filmora is affordably the best YouTube editing software for innovative footage editors who are interested in changing the original video backgrounds with stunning effects. The Green screen feature can replace the selected color from your video with an amazing visual effect. The offset, edge thickness, and tolerance of green screen clips can be adjusted to get the best background effect results.



Export Options

Filmora video editor not only allows you to create eye-catching masterpieces of visual art but also helps to conveniently export them. You can save videos to your PC, or external devices, share them directly on YouTube or other social media platforms and burn them to a DVD. The software supports almost all popular video formats, such as MP4, GIF, WebM, MPEG-2, 3GP, TS, MKV, F4V, MOV, AVI, WMV, etc. The video rendering speed is commendable and high video quality is ensured.

Price and Plans

Wondershare Filmora, the best video editing software for YouTube is available for Windows and Mac. You can get a free trial version before upgrading to Pro version. It provides different plans: annual Plan and perpetual plan for individuals to suit the most specific editing requirements. Let’s check more details below:

Annual

The annual subscription of Wondershare Filmora comes to you at a yearly payment of $49.99, with all the features of the monthly subscription. On a cumulative note, purchasing the annual plan will be more economical for users with extensive video editing needs. You will receive updates for future versions of Filmora with this plan.

Perpetual

Again a pricing difference, the perpetual plan is available for a payment of $79.99. The license gives you a lifetime access to the features and updates exclusive to Wondershare Filmora. In case a new version is launched, you will have to make a fresh purchase of either of the subscription plans for accessing its features.

Verdict

Wondershare Filmora easily lands among the best video editing software for YouTube, owing to the plethora of advanced features in the latest upgrade. You can experiment with your video editing creativity without any limits with its amazing effects, feature-rich library, and high-speed, precise YouTube video editing capability. The app also facilitates a convenient export of customized videos to various media-sharing platforms.