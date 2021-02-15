Top 2020 Hidden Object Games

Starting off the new year on the right foot is important to everyone, especially video game players. To celebrate the new year, players oftentimes treat themselves to a new video game download. Fortunately, there is an extensive list to choose from of all video game genres. One of the most popular genres besides first-person shooter and role-playing is the hidden object video game. The player’s goal is to locate all the objects hidden in the background. Hidden object games have a broad range of benefits, including improved memory, focus, hand-and-eye coordination, and recognition.

Image source

If you are preparing your New Year’s hidden object video game list, you may want to start with the 2020 top list. These are the latest releases that you may not even be aware of, which means they could be eliminated from your list without this knowledge upfront. A list of the top 2020 hidden object video games is provided in the content below.

Ravenhill: Hidden Mystery

Ravenhill: Hidden Mystery has landed in the number one spot because it is rated extremely high among teenagers and adults. The developer, MYTONA outdid itself with this game, as it offers the best of all virtual worlds. The city virtual world is a city filled with excitement and mystery. The player’s goal is to determine what happened to the city’s residents.

The game is rated “thriller,” which explains the game’s agenda. If you enjoy hidden object games, you will love Ravenhill: Hidden Mystery. Spend hours searching and locating objects strategically hidden in the background.

Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom

Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom, developed by World-Loom, is a folklore hidden object game. The player’s goal is to locate hidden items from a list to solve each level. It is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems. The story begins with an alchemist who is left dealing with missing family members. The young professional is tasked with various mystical quests in an effort to determine what happened to her missing family members.

There is no doubt, this is a highly rated hidden object game. In fact, many players rate it on the same level as Situs Judi QQ games.

Letters From Nowhere

Letters From Nowhere has a folklore agenda as a hidden object game. The setting is Hazewich, which is a witch town. Players are required to search for hundreds of hidden objects to reach completion. Some players have described the game as “hard” due to the difficulty of locating some of the hidden objects.

The player’s goal is to prevent a group of witches from taking over the town. As you search and locate the hidden objects, the odds of preventing this continue to increase. However, you are not dealing with ordinary people here. Instead, you are dealing with manipulative witches from Hazewich.

Afterword

Other 2020 hidden object games include Murder in the Alps, Demon Hunter 4: Riddles of Light, Mystery of the Ancients: The Sealed and Forgotten, and Phantasmat: The Dread of Oakville. All of these hidden object games are compatible with iOS and Android devices.