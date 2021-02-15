How to Reduce Twitter Data Usage on your phone

Using the Twitter app from a cellular data connection on your mobile phone can be really frustrating. Be it your android phone or iOS, you will lose your data like you’re losing sand in a wrist. And let’s face it honestly, there are so many cute animal videos you can’t resist. It might be really obvious that you exhaust your daily data limit. Imagine you used twitter just how you use it, and when you turn your screen on for Netflix and chill your net doesn’t even crawl, let alone running with a speed.

But worry not! Fortunately enough, Twitter comes with an easy-to-enable “data saver” mode that reduces data usage. Few steps and you can turn it on to reduce Twitter data usage on your phone.

Here is how to Reduce Twitter Data Usage on your android phone?

The first step is to head straight to your Twitter mobile app and open it. When you launch the app, you will have to tap on your profile and it will be available at the top left corner menu which appears on the screen. When the menu opens, you will need to tap on the option of “Settings and privacy.” When the “Settings and privacy” menu appears, you will have to scroll down until you find the option of “Data usage.” Under the header of “Data Usage”, you will have to find the “Data saver” option. Once you do, be sure to tap for a checkmark for it and that is just how you will turn it on. The above mentioned was the last step to help you spend minimal data on Twitter. This step will help you not spend all your data on Twitter.

Here is how to Reduce Twitter Data Usage on your iPhone?

Like in the case of Android, the first step is to open the Twitter app. When you open the app, you will get the menu option in the shape of a hamburger button. When you get into the menu be sure to follow through “Settings and privacy.” Under the header of “Data Usage”, you will have to find the “Data saver” option. In “Data usage,” search for the “Data saver” flip the switch beside it (on iPhone) to turn it on. The above mentioned was the last step to help you spend minimal data on Twitter. This step will help you not spend all your data on Twitter.

That’s all you have to do to save your data on Twitter.