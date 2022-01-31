Top 5 acquisitions by Tata Group

The Tata Group doesn’t further introduction since their impressive success spanning over years has left an indelible mark. The conglomerate has in its fold a number of companies and its acquisitions over the years, some of them rather big and notable has helped bolster growth and boost the progress of the company. In fact, Tata Group has an impressive list of global acquisitions like Jaguar and Land Rover, and many more. And it seems like the conglomerate is nowhere near stopping since each acquisition acts as a strong catalyst for the next. Let us take a look at the words of Ratan Tata, the chairman of Tata Group,

“A journey that began long ago is gathering pace. From IT and tea to automobiles and steel, Tata companies are spreading their wings to find a place in the global sun.”

It will not be an exaggeration that Tata Group with its commendable growth trajectory is indeed flying close to the sun and emanating a bright sheen success. Here are a few major acquisitions by the conglomerate over the past few years which have been highly beneficial in adding a speed boost to the growth strategy of the company, taking it to the forefront. Read along to know more.

1. Corus

In the year 2007, Tata Steel acquired the Anglo-Dutch steel-maker Corus. The deal was closed for a whopping $12 billion making it India’s biggest-ever takeover of an overseas company. The deal reaped fruit making the conglomerate the fifth largest producer of the commodity. The year before that, Tata Steel had also acquired NatSteel based in Singapore in a deal worth $421 million.

2. Tetley

In the year 2000, the British tea giant, Tetley was acquired by Tata Tea. The deal was signed for $407 million. During that time it was one of the biggest deals of that magnitude in the country. Tata Tea was on the lookout for more such acquisitions to achieve its goal of becoming a global tea brand.

3. Weidinger

Weidinger, based in Germany was acquired by Tata Autocomp Systems last year in a deal worth a whopping $7 million. Tata Autocomp Systems has in its client list reputed names like General Motors, Toyota, and Ford. The deal was carried out to further enhance the growth trajectory of the already successful company and it wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that the acquisition will be rather beneficial in bolstering growth and progress.

4. BigBasket

In 2021, an announcement was made by Tata Digital concerning the acquisition of a majority stake in BigBasket, the online grocery store which has a commendable consumer base of its own. The deal was indeed a milestone event since it equipped the conglomerate with the required arsenal to compete with the e-commerce players. Although the financial details of the deal weren’t revealed to the public, the regulatory filings show that Tata Digital acquired a 64 percent stake in the company.

5. Jaguar and Land Rover

This was one of the groundbreaking and major acquisitions by the conglomerate. Jaguar Land Rover businesses were acquired by Tata Motors from the Ford Motor Company in the year 2008. The deal was closed for a whopping $2.3 billion. The acquisition of two iconic brands with potential for global growth further exemplified the conglomerate’s scope for growth and progress.