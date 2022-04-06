Top 5 Bollywood celebrities with their own NFT series in 2022

Over the past couple of years, the crypto industry has had quite a lot of success and a recent surge in its overall growth and popularity, that too at a rate that was never really anticipated. Not just that, from the looks of it, it doesn’t seem like it is going to slow down anytime soon! Also, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace.

Having said that, I believe a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry and I am sure that you are eagerly waiting for us to start with what we have with us today but, for some of you who are new to this whole thing, it’s best if we have a brief look at the industry first.

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggest is nothing but a form of online or virtual currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

In other words, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

Also, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical with respect to the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

That is surely not the case anymore as today, we have pools of currencies available for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Bitcoin, Cardano, Baby Doge, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Binance Coin, PancakeSwap as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

In addition to this, it feels rather interesting seeing such a rapid growth of the industry over the past couple of years and so, let’s look at some of the major contributing factors responsible for this huge success including portability, high-profit margins, volatility, negligible response time, convince it offers, intuitive nature as well as ease of use of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Top 5 Bollywood celebrities with their own NFT series in 2022. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Bollywood celebrities with their own NFT series

Ever since the non-fungible tokens or as commonly referred to as NFTs were dropped in the world, it has managed to completely change the way we look at virtual assets. Not just that, the collectibles enthusiasts were much eager and just wanted to make the most of this new technology in the crypto world.

Before moving any further, it is probably worth noting that, NFTs are simply a type of virtual assets which are known to make use of blockchains in order to record the so-called ownership of assets. In other words, Non-fungible tokens are simply virtual assets that are said to exist within a blockchain and are unique and exclusive.

Also, every NFT is known to come with its very own unique code, which as matter of fact cannot be replicated. In addition to this, the NFT business is said to go into billions as some of the most unique ones can cost several million. Having said that, ever since its introduction, nearly all forms of art including music, paintings, design as well as videos have managed to join the craze.

Furthermore, considering the so-called hype behind non-fungible tokens, several Indian celebrities too have launched their very own collectibles in the form of virtual assets. Let’s have a brief look at it, shall we?

1. Amitabh Bachchan (Big B):

One of the very first Bollywood actors to have hopped on the NFT bandwagon was Amitabh Bachchan, back in November 2021 as he sold the recitation of his father’s iconic poem, Madhushala in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). Not just that, the said poem was recorded in the actor’s own voice and all of his collectibles were launched on Beyondlife.club.

Apart from the poem, the actor made an addition to his NFT collection with autographed posters of Sholay as well as other memorabilia. Lastly, the entire collection that we just talked about was sold on the said platform for nearly 7.18 crore rupees.

2. Salman Khan:

Last year in October, Salman Khan is known to have partnered with BollyCoin, a Bollywood NFT marketplace in order to launch his NFT collections. Not just that, on 25 December 2021, Salman Khan is said to have taken his NFT space for launch on Twitter along with his Dabangg-based NFT series.

In addition to this, the said collection went live on 30 December, which featured around 200 NFTs, out of which around 42 were movie scenes. Also, know that the NFT ended on 11 February 2022 and during this period, nearly eight auctions took place in which investors can easily deal with cryptocurrencies like Polygon and Ethereum.

Lastly, as per the reports, nearly a million BollyTokens were sold in the first three hours of the launch and in the same month, the actor launched India’s very first cryptocurrency token started by a micro-content platform known as Chingari (GARI).

3. Kamal Haasan:

Back in November 2021, it was announced that Bollywood superstar Kamal Haasan was joining the NFT space with his very own collectibles. Through Lotus Media Entertainment, the actor joined his hands with a virtual collectibles platform known as the Fantico in order to launch his series of non-fungible tokens.

Not just that, the actor is said to launch about 100 to 1000 NFTs, which will be based on souvenirs, movie posters, avatars, and much more. Though not many details are out yet, the series is slated to be launched at kamal.fantico.io.

4. Rajinikanth:

As we all probably know by now that, superstar Rajnikanth is no stranger to massive hits, and this time around, the actor has managed to deliver another one as he delved into the NFT world in order to launch his movie collectibles. Not just that, partnering with Singapore-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, Diginoor.io. Rajnikanth is known to have launched NFTs based on his 2007 Tamil action blockbuster Shivaji The Boss back in July 2021.

In addition to this, Diginoor.io signed up with the film’s production house, AVM studios and the opening price for the about seventeen NFTs ranged from around 99 US dollars to nearly 1500 US dollars. Also, I believe it is absolutely needless to say that they were immediately sold out and the platform did accept transactions through credit as well as debit cards and even cryptocurrencies for that matter.

5. Manish Malhotra:

India’s ace fashion designer, whom I am sure many of us are already familiar with, recently became the country’s very first from his field to have entered the world of cryptocurrencies. In October 2021, the designer is known to have launched about five exclusive sketches as well as runway GIFs of his couture, which were worn by several popular actresses including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lisa Ray, Alia Bhatt as well as Deepika Padukone to name a few.

In addition to this, the auction went live on the WazirX NFT marketplace and was then immediately sold out. Also, one of his outfit sketches, which was worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan known as the Illuminous Showstopper managed to earn the highest 3000 WRX, which is approximately around 4000 US dollars.

Reading so far, I hope you must have gotten a fair insight into the Top 5 Bollywood celebrities with their own NFT series in 2022 and I believe, now you are much more aware of the overall concept of NFTs and how you can also create your very own series.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, you need to understand the fact that all cryptocurrencies have their own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any losses if at all necessary.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on the Top 5 Bollywood celebrities with their own NFT series in 2022? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

