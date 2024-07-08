Options trading gives traders a very versatile and dynamic way to approach the financial markets. Among the many strategies, the bullish option trading strategies occupy an extremely famous category since they help traders capitalize on rising markets. Be it an experienced trader or a new individual, by understanding these, one can be helped.

The following article deals with five of the most significant bullish option trading strategies: Bull Call Spread, Bull Put Spread, Bull Call Ratio Backspread, Synthetic Call, and Cash Secured Put. Each of these strategies has its distinct advantages and nuances that will help uplift your understanding as we take on changing market conditions.

1. Bull Call Spread

The Bull Call Spread is a basic strategy belonging to the family of Debt Spreads. This is a great strategy for traders optimistic about a stock or an ETF but want to run it at less risk associated with an outright purchase. A prospective trader will buy a call option while selling another call option of a higher strike price with similar expiry.

How it Works:

Buy Call Option: You will get the right to buy the stock at a certain price called as the strike price before the expiration of the option.

Sell Call Option: You shall be bound to sell the stock at a higher strike price if exercised by the buyer.



Illustrious Example:

Suppose you are optimistic about a stock prices an equity, which is trading ₹1,000. You can execute a Bull Call Spread by :

Buy Call Option: A call option that is at ₹1,000 strike price, one month expiry, at ₹ 50.

Sell Call Option: Selling a call option that is at ₹1,100 strike price, one month expiry, at ₹ 20.

Net Cost: The overall cost of this spread would be ₹ 50 – ₹20 = ₹30 per share. If the stock price rises to ₹1,100 or more, then your profit would be capped at ₹70 per share ₹1,100 – ₹1,000 – ₹30.

2. Bull Put Spread

The Bull Put Spread is a credit spread strategy that an options trader would use when he or she thinks that in the near future, the price of the underlying will moderately rise. This technique involves the selling of a Put option while at the same time buying another Put option with a lower strike price in comparison to the sold Put option.

How it works:

Sell a Put Option: This binds the seller into buying the stock at a specific price if exercised by the purchaser.

Buy a Put Option-This allows one to sell the stock at the reduced strike price.



Example:

A stock is trading @ ₹1,000. You naturally expect it to rise, so to set up a Bull Put Spread, you would sell a put option.

Sell a Put Option: Sell a one-month put option at an exercise price of ₹1,000 for ₹50.

Buying a Put Option: A put option with the strike price of ₹900, expiring in one month, can be bought for ₹20.

Net Credit: The net credit received would be ₹50 minus ₹20, that is ₹30, per share. If the stock stays above ₹1,000 you keep the entire credit as profit.

3. Bull Call Ratio Backspread

Very Bullish Stock—Bull Call Ratio Backspread: Selling a specified amount of call options with a lower strike price and, against that, buying a more significant number of call options at an upper strike price.

How it Works:

Sell Call Options: Sell one or more call options at a specific strike price.

Buy Call Options: Buy two or more call options at a higher strike price.

Example:

A stock is trading at ₹1,000. You can create a Bull Call Ratio Backspread by:

Sell Call Options: Sell 1 call option with an exercise price of ₹1,000, expiry one month, for ₹50.

Buy Call Options: Buy 2 call options for ₹20 each, with an exercise price of ₹1,100 and expiry one month.

Net Cost/Credit: The net cost or credit will be the total depending upon the premiums of the options involved. If in case the stock goes far higher than ₹1,100, your profit potential is very good due to the multiple long call options.

4. Synthetic Call

A Synthetic Call is also referred to as Synthetic Long Call, which and the strategy of investment entails buying and holding shares of stock and buying a put option on the security at the same time to hedge the decline.

How it Works:

Buy the Stock: Buy shares of the stock to hold.

Buy a Put Option: A put bought with a strike price equal or very near to the present stock price.

Example:

Suppose you own 100 shares of a stock trading at ₹1,000. You can construct a Synthetic Call by:

Buying the Stock: Acquiring 100 shares at ₹1,000 each for a total of ₹1,00,000.

Buying a Put Option: A put option with an exercise price of ₹1,000, expiring in a month, costs ₹30 per share.

This strategy would cost a total of ₹1,00,000 for the stock and ₹3,000 for the put option. This insured strategy protects you from huge losses if the stock falls below ₹1,000 because of the put option working like insurance.

5. Cash Secured Put

A Cash Secured Put is a bullish strategy where you sell a put option while setting aside enough cash to buy the stock at the strike price if assigned.

How it Works:

Sell a Put Option: This option obligates you to buy the stock at a specific price if exercised by the buyer.

Set Aside Cash: Ensure you have enough cash to purchase the stock at the strike price if required.

Example:

Assume a stock is trading at ₹1,000, and you sell a put option with a strike price of ₹950, expiring in one month, earning ₹30.

Cash Requirement: You must set aside ₹95,000 (₹950 per share for 100 shares). If the stock price remains above ₹950, you keep the ₹30 premium. If it falls below ₹950, you may be assigned the stock at ₹950, effectively purchasing it at a discount.

Understanding and implementing these bullish option trading strategies can help traders navigate rising markets more effectively. Each strategy has its own risk-reward profile and is suitable for different market conditions and trading styles.

By mastering the Bull Call Spread, Bull Put Spread, Bull Call Ratio Backspread, Synthetic Call, and Cash Secured Put, traders can enhance their ability to capitalize on bullish market trends while managing risk.