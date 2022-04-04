Top 5 future proof metaverse jobs

Metaverse is a concept of science fiction. It is a combination of the words meta, meaning transcendent, and verse, from the universe. It is a virtual space or reality in which many people can interact with one another and digital objects while operating virtual representations (avatars). The tech world envisages Metaverse as the future of storytelling and a successor of the internet.

What began as just a way to enhance the gaming experience is now entering the world of social networking, 3D modeling, entertainment, advertising, learning and training, and more. Technologies like spatial computing (augmented and virtual reality), AI (Artificial Intelligence), brain-computer interfaces, are all set to reduce or replace human intervention in some way.

We are seeing a revolution in the skillset needed for the workplace of tomorrow. In recent times also business professionals were taught the basics of math, language, science, and similar topics when they went to school. But today, students can take up interdisciplinary courses and learn everything from coding for beginners, to how to be pro with latest technologies.

Hence you must prepare for this future technology. Though very few schools have focused programs in artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), or VR, but a broad-based program in computer graphics or computer science can benefit you too.

Since these programs help you gain broad skills which cover foundational aspects of virtual reality and further integrate with virtual reality in the long run. One must also understand Digital Anthropology (Technology and Human Connection) to understand the possible requirements of the jobs of the future.

If you want to look at virtual reality software as a career option, it’s important to gain experience in 3D modeling, game development, graphics programming, and software designing. Multidisciplinary learning across these domains will help you adapt to the VR & AR space. It will be helpful to invest your time in the VR space as most of the future careers in technology will revolve around it.

These new disruptive technologies introduce variety of newer job profiles that the organizations are keen to fill with talented skilled professionals. As the VR environment continues to grow and evolve, we are left to wonder what the jobs of tomorrow might look like.

Here are top 5 future proof metaverse job profiles:

1. AR/VR Software Engineers

With the development of technologies that would change how the next-gen users connect and interact with each other, tech and gaming companies will be required to handle humongous amounts of data and information that would extend well beyond the web searches.

For the same, companies would require Software Engineers with expertise in large-scale system design, networking and data storage, distributed computing, AI, information retrieval, natural language processing (NLP), UI design and others. These engineers would be required to work on Android Native, Android Java, FreeRTOS and Embedded Linux, among others.

In addition to computer science knowledge, you’ll need familiarity with interactive 3D technologies and the three domains that fall under the umbrella of extended reality (XR): virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR).

You’ll also need experience with several of the most popular programming languages for the metaverse such as C, C#, C++, JavaScript, Python, Solidity and Rust. Some of the most popular tools and technologies to focus on include Unreal Engine, Unity, Amazon Sumerian, Autodesk Maya, and the open source Blender.

Since the apps, games or “experiences” you create must be user-friendly, it helps to be familiar with user experience (UX) design. Of course, developing scalable, high-performing code requires familiarity with architecture and secure coding practices.

2. Product Managers

Given the growth in metaverse users and the anticipated demand for products and content, companies are going to need even more product managers to own the end user experience, test and work out glitches in new products, evangelize new initiatives and drive product development with multiple teams of engineers, designers and product specialists.

In fact, the rush has already started. Of the approximately 3,200 jobs posted on Meta’s career page, almost 2,400 are for various types of product managers. Other companies advertising for metaverse product managers include Snap, Google, Oculus and more.

Product managers working in a Metaverse company would be responsible for product marketing of social experiences in VR, enhancing the remote presence and expanding the human connections.

They would be involved in the inbound phase of product marketing and strategy, informing the outbound marketing with internal partners. Their main focus would be understanding users’ points of view, gathering feedback, and seizing the right opportunities.

3. Game designers

As a game designer for a company working in the Metaverse, one would be required to be at the forefront and massively indulge in prototyping, building, designing, and shipping VR-based games. Thus, they would be required to design end-to-end games while working with the Product, Design and Executive teams, provide real-time feedback and quickly resolve issues.

As the creative force behind the development of a video game, game designers in the metaverse will be responsible for designing, prototyping and building an all-immersive, 3D gaming experience that engages players like never before.

In fact, the metaverse will give game designers the chance to broaden their skills and appeal to new users, legitimizing gaming as a career path according to Meysam Moradpour, CEO of Moments. Currently, the average salary for a 3D game designer in the U.S. is $78,000.

4. NFT strategist

With Metaverse, Non-Fungible Token, or NFT, has become a buzzword too. As an NFT strategist, one will be required to have deep knowledge in blockchain technology, creating NFT concepts and programmes to drive engagement.

They would have to analyse industry trends to provide actionable strategic insights and opportunities. Additionally, they will have to create strategies to combine NFT concepts, gamification, tactical implementation, and designs to create engaging user experiences.

5. Marketing Specialist

Companies are already queuing up to hire what is becoming one of the most in-demand roles in the metaverse, a metaverse marketing expert.

These game-changing pioneers must be able to conceive, create and execute an immersive, interactive ad campaign or experience that blurs the lines between the physical and digital and appeals to millennials and members of Generation Z.

Unlike the flat, two-dimensional web, companies will have the ability to create full-scale experiences (including games) that tell a story, allow users to interact with their product, and eventually make a purchase, without leaving the metaverse.