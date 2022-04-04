Snoop Dogg to release unreleased songs as NFT

Snoop Dogg is considering releasing the ’90s smash hit “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) via Death Row Records.

Snoop Dogg’s revelation of cooperation with Clay Nation for the creation of an NFT line sent shockwaves across Cardano. Top NFT artist Champ Medici is part of the partnership, which will grant the possessor exclusive exposure to the artist’s unreleased tracks as well as other restricted emblems.

Clay Nation said on Twitter, “It’s official: Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici will collaborate with Clay Nation to deliver you classic souvenirs, unreleased songs, and limited edition pitches.

A video picturing Cardano’s creator reaching out to Snoop Dogg for a blockchain collaboration accompanied the news.

Both Hoskinson and SnoopDogg have given their consent to the article. The “original handmade Clay NFTs” project stated in the film “Claymations” is planned to premiere on April 5th and prides itself on being “original handmade Clay NFTs.” Over the last few days, the initiative has gained a lot of traction.

Snoop Dogg is collaborating with Clay Nation to release an NFT on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain. The NFT is a collection of 10,000 digital figures with handcrafted clay attributes that were algorithmically constructed.

According to a tweet from Clay Nation, Charles Hoskinson, Snoop Dogg, and others will be joining the podcast on April 5 to deliver collectibles, unreleased tracks, proposals, and other products accessible exclusively on the podcast.

After a sluggish start following the addition of smart contracts to Cardano, the network has exploded in popularity in recent months. Cardano’s TVL has increased by over 25,000 percent from January 1 to $300 million. The network declared that it had reached the milestone of over 4 million native assets released on Cardano, despite being dissatisfied with the statistic.

Charles Hoskinson stated “Remember how I said Cardano would have thousands of assets and DApps? “Well, I was mistaken; millions of native assets have been granted, and DApps number in the hundreds.

Cardano’s ecosystem, according to Hoskinson, would reach unimaginable heights following the Vasil hard fork. “Many Cardano DApps are waiting for the Vasil hard fork to launch in June to profit from pipelining,” he said, adding that this would have a significant impact on TVL.

ADA is planning a hardfork in June with the purpose of increasing the Cardano protocol’s volume and liquidity. This will change the game for the blockchain, and the fact that Snoop Dogg will be the first prominent musician to support Cardano this might open numerous avenues for others to follow in his footsteps.