Top 5 gambling myths exposed

Gambling has evolved over the centuries; today, it is the backdrop to many technological advances. Along with the changes that have taken place in gambling and their transition online, the number of myths and contrived “facts” has also increased exponentially.

This is quite understandable because the more popular activity is, the more people talk about it, and the more often specific theories arise, which are usually far from reality.

Myth 1. In online casinos, it is impossible to withdraw winnings

Those who have never gambled often make such a claim, but it is just another absurd myth. Like any other lucrative business, famous online casinos like Rajbet, Leovegas or PureWin benefit more from returning customers. Naturally, it is impossible to keep players without giving them the money won.

However, even if online casinos wanted to appropriate the winnings, they would fail, as all their bets are entered into an online system that records each deposit, bet and win amount. It directly interacts with the programs of regulatory authorities, which will react at the first hint of fraud.

Myth 2. Online casinos promote gambling addiction

Psychological dependence is associated with a large number of social activities. And gambling addiction is no exception.

But, in fact, the number of problem players among legal gambling operators is only a few percent, and within the population of different countries, the number of people with gambling addiction is estimated at 1-2%.

Any of the customers of the legal online casino can also ask for help from its representatives, enter their name in the register of persons with limited access to gambling, and ask for information about specialized institutions for the treatment of gambling addiction.

Myth 3. Slots are easier to win at certain times of the day

RNG, which manages the slots, has no idea what time it is. Online slots are open 24 hours a day; they don’t care when the money comes in or gives out the winning combination. So feel free to play whenever you want, because you have the same chance of winning at noon and midnight, enjoying the best Indian online casinos.

Myth 4. You need to somehow “correctly” press the buttons

This old myth is that pressing the slot machine button in a “special” way can increase your chances of winning. But, of course, this is complete nonsense with both licensed slot machines and slots in online casinos. It’s hard to press “special” buttons on the Internet, isn’t it?

However, upon hearing this myth, many novice gamblers quit playing, believing that they can do nothing in the game without special knowledge of unique secrets.

Myth 5. More bets – more winnings

Another living myth is the number of bets and the potential winnings. Some players believe that if they place many small bets, the machines become more “favorable.” There are no objective reasons to believe in this myth.

Therefore, slots give out spins results exclusively according to the generator of random numbers. It is impossible to influence it in any way. You can verify this by playing on popular in India and licensed platforms.

However, this myth scares many players away from slot machines. They believe that the chances of winning are only if you endlessly make many bets. And this requires money and patience.

Concluding remarks on myths

As you can see, most myths about online casinos revolve around counterfeit games or slots programmed to behave as if they have their own minds. Fortunately, we live in open times, which is good news for online slot players. Online casinos have transparent things like RTP, and statistics are easy to find.

This means that players can know exactly what they are getting into. Follow licensed, regulated online casinos, and you can confidently gamble, knowing that entertainment is fair.