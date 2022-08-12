According to paperwork discovered by Zapkey.com, Aakash Chaudhry of Aakash Educational Services Limited purchased a home in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri neighbourhood for Rs 137 crore. According to the paperwork, Chaudhry purchased a bungalow in Chankyapuri’s Diplomatic Enclave’s Kautilya Marg.

The building has a 1293.47 square metre area and was recorded on August 1, 2022. The Managing Director of Aakash Educational Services Limited reportedly paid Rs 8.2 crore in stamp duty for the registration that took place on August 1 according to records provided by Zapkey.com.

Through the builder Arvind Singh, the vendor of the property is Sumitra Chakravarty of Oriental Structure Engineers Pvt Ltd.

The CEO of Aakash Educational Services purchases a 137 crore rupee home in Delhi.

