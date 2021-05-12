Top 5 Key Online Gaming Trends Expected in 2021

The landscape of online gaming is constantly evolving. While this phenomenon has been apparent, players and gaming site operators have never seen as much growth in the sector as in 2020/21.

This is because the covid-19 pandemic lockdowns meant that casinoplayers had no other choice but to play online.

And this also meant that more people started to engage in online slot tournaments.

One website which excels in Slot Tournaments is SocialTournaments.com.

SocialTournaments.com is powered by the renowned video slot developer Pragmatic Play.

But the amazing and unique concept of SocialTournaments.comis the only site where players who play free online casino slots can win real money prizes!

Up to the moment of writing this article, SocialTournaments.com has paid out a total of £798,266. And each month, players have more than £40,000 to share between them. Below are the top online gaming trends for 2021.

Social Tournaments

Social tournaments are the newest trend in the industry. Currently, many game developers have sites that offer lots of attractive tournaments, but, unlike SocialTournaments.com, these sites request players have to deposit money to take part.

Mobile Gaming

Nowadays, many players want to play free casino slots anywhere, anytime. And that is why mobile gaming is an increasing trend in the industry. All the casino sites now offer gaming platforms that are accessible on mobile devices.

The sites are accessible instantly through browsers, and games utilise HTML5 technology to run smoothly on a range of operating systems.

To enjoy free slot machines as well as freeroll tournaments, you just need either a tablet or smartphone with a stable internet connection. SocialTournaments.com does not have a downloadable app because it is accessibleon all browsers. When you sign up with this platform, you can play free slots and withdraw real money on your mobile device when you grab the top positions of the leader board.

Speedy Withdrawals

In 2021, all players want to withdraw their winnings as fast as possible. And many gaming operators have noticed this growing trend. Most of them now offer safe payment methods that allow for speedy withdrawals. SocialTournaments.com and other leading sites support electronic wallets like Skrill and Neteller.

These banking options process payments relatively quickly. Their security levels, reliability and processing times are the same across these methods, so your choice comes down to personal preferences.

Augmented and Virtual Reality Providing a New Online Gaming Experience

Augmented and virtual reality are already available in online gaming venues. The technologies allow platforms to provide their customers with a realistic gaming experience. Players can now chat with their friends and enjoy a digital gaming venue floor while seeing other members sitting at virtual machines.

As this trend becomes more and more popular in 2021, players will need to have top-notch hardware that will support the gaming environment that AR and VR technologies offer. You should expect to find social tournament sites that support these technologies.

SocialTournaments.com makes it easy for every player to access the tournaments and free games available.

Advanced Security and Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming does affect not only online casinos but also social tournament sites. Gambling regulatory authorities now require all platforms to warn players about the dangers of gaming online.

The role of social tournament platforms in assisting with responsible gaming has increased. For example, if you visit SocialTournaments.com and navigate to the bottom of the homepage, you will find links to sites like GamStop and BeGambleAware.org.

Another requirement that social tournament sites must meet is a safe and secure gaming environment. All sites must use the latest technologies to ensure the information and details of their customers are 100% safe.

Also, they must hold an online gaming license from a respected regulatory authority. SocialTournaments.com holds a license since it provides real money prizes to all players who win various tournaments. This means that when you sign up with the website, you will enjoy not only fair games but also safe payment methods and a well-protected gaming environment.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for a gaming site that utilises most of these trends, then look no further than SocialTournaments.com. This platform accepts players who are 18 years and above and allows them to take part in free online casino slots tournaments that offer real money prizes. Powered by Pragmatic Play, you can only expect to play the best games with lots of bonus features and amazing themes.