Top 5 NFT marketplace to launch your own NFT

The NFT Marketplace is a digital platform that allows all actors to create NFTs and trade in those non-fungible tokens. NFT Marketplace is very similar to e-commerce sites where you can buy anything with your digital wallet/e-wallet. You have several options to choose from whether you want to create and buy/sell an NFT at a specific price after determining the potential value of that non-fungible token.

An important thing to consider before choosing an ideal NFT marketplace is to have a digital wallet associated with that particular NFT marketplace and cryptocurrency. This will help in simplifying the overall transaction process.

1. Coinbase platform

The Coinbase platform plans to roll out a wider range of NFT trains in the coming months. Thus, Coinbase is now one of the other NFT platforms where digital artifacts can be exchanged. The Marketplace Waiting Checklist recently passed 1.1 million people. This exceeds OpenSea’s active user base. With 73 active users on Coinbase, the new NFT marketplace has the potential to grow rapidly.

2. FTX NFT

Another major crypto exchange, FTX, has already established its own NFT marketplace. In October, FTX NFTs launched alongside Solana-based NFTs and has already expanded its collection with Ethereum-based NFTs. Unlike OpenSea and Coinbase NFT, FTX is NFT focused. User data is stored on a separate network. Thus, users should expect strict rules. However, at 2%, the fee is lower than other marketplaces.

3. Rarible:

There was a time when the NFT as a platform had an edge over Rebel’s operations. Monthly trading volume was more advanced than it was once a competitor. Meanwhile the situation changed. But like OpenSea, Rarible is one of the NFT markets that supports countless other blockchains. Rebel has emerged as an impressive competitor to OpenSea in 2022 due to its decentralization and widespread support for various blockchains.

4. ZORA.ETH

Zora established itself as a platform for Web3 and decentralization. The platform is a completely permission-free “on-chain” platform. It has a network at no cost and is based on an unauthenticated protocol. With this Jora wants to present the artists with more sovereignty. If the trend for greater freedom continues, Zora could become one of the most important NFT marketplaces in 2022.

5. Magic Eden

Magic Eden is currently the top NFT market for the Solana blockchain. Since takeoff in mid-September last year, Magic Eden has climbed to the top NFT marketplace. The number of exceptional wallets has been increasing steadily over the past 2 months, making the platform a strong competitor to OpenC. Similarly, the transaction fee of 2% on the platform is very low.