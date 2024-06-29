It’s easier than ever to find an outstanding smartphone without going over budget in today’s tough smartphone industry. There are a lot of great options available for anyone under ₹10,000 who wants to buy an Android phone. To assist you in making an informed choice, this article will examine some of the top options out there and offer a thorough review.

Within the smartphone industry, one of the most competitive markets is the sub-₹10,000 category. Prominent companies such as Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung have been introducing devices on a regular basis that provide premium features at a significantly reduced cost. These phones serve a broad spectrum of customers, including those who are looking for a secondary device on a budget and those who are initially smartphone owners.

1. Xiaomi Redmi 9A: A Budget Powerhouse:

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is one among the best models in this price range. The Redmi 9A, which retails for approximately ₹6,999, has a 6.53-inch HD+ display that is excellent for watching media. The MediaTek Helio G25 processor powers it, and it comes with 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card as well as up to 3GB of RAM.

With its 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, the gadget is more than capable of taking casual photos and making video calls. One major benefit is the 5,000mAh battery, which guarantees a long lifespan between recharges. The Redmi 9A has an effortless user interface thanks to MIUI 12, which is based on Android 10, even though it is a budget phone.

2. Realme C21: Balancing Performance and Affordability:

Cost-conscious consumers have long appreciated Realme’s C series, and the Realme C21 is no exception. The C21, which retails for around ₹8,499, features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G35 CPU. It has 32GB of extendable microSD storage and 3GB of RAM out of the box.

With three cameras on the back—a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP neutral sensor—the Realme C21 excels in the field of photography. In addition to taking good selfies, the 5MP front camera allows phone unlocking using recognition of your face. Reverse charging is supported by the 5,000mAh battery, which is useful for charging other gadgets. Employing Realme UI, which is built on Android 10, the C21 provides a simple user interface with some features.

3. Samsung Galaxy M02: The Trusted Brand’s Budget Offering:

Samsung, a name linked with dependability, has advanced significantly in the market for inexpensive goods. For about ₹7,499, the Samsung Galaxy M02 is a great example. With its 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, the Galaxy M02 offers a decent watching experience about its cost.

For consumers who are constantly on the go, the 5,000mAh battery guarantees a long lifespan, making it an effective choice. The Galaxy M02’s One UI 2.0, which is based on Android 10, offers a seamless and simple user interface.

4. Poco C3: A Competitor with Strong Features:

Poco, a Xiaomi division, has also made an impression in the low-cost market with the Poco C3. The Poco C3, which retails for about ₹7,499, has a 6.53-inch HD+ display. Similar to the Realme C21, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 the chip and has 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD. It also has 3GB of RAM.

With its triple-camera configuration—a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor—the Poco C3 stands out. Its 5MP front camera works well for both video calls and selfies. The Poco C3’s big 5,000mAh battery, which guarantees a long lifespan without regular recharges, is one of its best features.

Conclusion:

There are several options in the smartphone market under ₹10,000 that are very affordable. Every requirement and preference can be satisfied by a different smartphone, whether it’s the Poco C3’s balanced performance, the Samsung Galaxy M02’s brand reliability, the Realme C21’s camera capabilities, or the Redmi 9A’s long battery life.

Through careful consideration of several elements like build quality, software background, camera quality, durability, and overall performance, customers can make an informed choice and identify the ideal low-cost Android phone that fulfils their needs. It’s an exciting moment to be in the market for a cheap smartphone because of the competitive nature of this industry, which guarantees that buyers are granted access to some of the greatest technology at a reasonable price.