Have you been headed to the market for mobile, but are not ready to empty your pocket for an iPhone or a Samsung? Well, look no further! If you fall into any of these categories, you’ve got a friend in Motorola. Available in a limited quantity now, an unlocked Motorola Moto G 5G costs only $150. You’re surprised…well, all this can be had for only $150! You no longer need to spend hours and hours of your life calling through the catalogs.

How to Convince Yourself to Go for the Motorola Moto G 5G

The Motorola Moto G 5G uses Octa-core Snapdragon 480+ 5G CPU and has 4GB RAM available on the inside. In layman’s terms, this is a sign that the phone is as fast as the blink of an eye and can easily handle anything you need it to without issue. No matter task is chosen – exploring applications, passing through levels, or capturing moments, all works fluently.

You also get up to 128GB of internal storage. Internal storage refers to the local storage you get in the form of the onboard SSD or hard drive storage. This is quite a large amount of space to house all your much loved photos, videos, music and the rest of your stuff which you would like to have on your phone.

Prepare for the Vacation of a Lifetime

If photography floats your boat, the Moto G’s 48MP camera setup is something you will really come to appreciate. As a result of the camera using its Quad Pixel technology, the camera adapts the lighting to ensure that whatever you are shooting be it during the day or at night always comes out perfect. This I did find most beneficial as it is akin to having a personal professional photographer follow you around.

Plus, with the 6. 5-inch HD+ Touchscreen, this means that once you have captured your pictures you can also perform touchups on your phone before posting the pictures on the social media. Your friends will be astounded!

Smooth Video Playback as well as Long battery back-up.

The only negative aspect that might be taken into consideration is that Moto G is not the best phone for gaming enthusiasts, but it is perfect for watching videos. Using a 120Hz refresh rate will help make your sports highlights or any video that involves fast motion look silky smooth. Imagine watching a cheetah go through its gears – it does not feel jerky but smooth.

Battery longevity is one more strong point for the Moto G: Motorola says that the phone can work for up to 48 hours after a single charge. Well, this may depend on what you are using the phone for, but 24 hours of battery life is simply stunning. Forget worries that your phone battery will run out mid-through the day. Wow, this is like a non-stop power like the Energizer bunny!

The Great Offer You Once Seeing is Here Again!

As for me, we always attempt to emphasize enticing offers that involve smartphones, and this one deserves the attention. It will cost you $150 to purchase the Motorola Moto G 5G that is very rich in great features if used. This is particularly good for students, parents, or anyone who requires a new mobile phone, but they cannot afford to spend so much.