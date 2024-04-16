In the rapidly changing landscape of entrepreneurial ventures, Shark Tank India Season 3 has emerged as a powerful platform for startups to showcase their innovative ideas and secure crucial investments. Among the wide range of pitches, several standout deals have captured the attention of both viewers and investors alike, shedding light on the diverse range of industries and solutions being presented. Let’s take a look at some of the top deals offered on Shark Tank India Season 3 thus far.

AI Kavach – ₹1 Crore

One notable deal was signed with AI Kavach, a Hyderabad-based startup spearheaded by Pratyusha Vemuri and Girish Nagavarapu. Making use of their extensive experience in network security, the founders introduced an AI-based digital fraud protection platform aimed at safeguarding individuals and businesses from online threats such as identity fraud and phishing scams.

Their pitch resonated with investors Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal, who agreed to invest ₹1 Crore for a 2.5% equity stake, along with an additional 2.5% advisory equity. This significant investment not only highlighted the potential of AI Kavach but also affirmed the growing importance of cybersecurity solutions in an increasingly digitised world.

FlexifyMe – ₹50 Lakhs

Another promising venture showcased on Shark Tank India Season 3 was FlexifyMe, a Pune-based health-tech startup focused on chronic pain management. Co-founded by Manjeet Singh, FlexifyMe aims to revolutionise pain management through natural solutions, providing to individuals seeking alternative remedies for persistent discomfort.

Despite initially seeking ₹1 Crore for a 2% equity stake, FlexifyMe ultimately secured ₹50 Lakhs for a 1.32% equity share, supplemented by an additional ₹50 Lakhs in debt at a reasonable 10% interest rate for two years. This deal, facilitated by investor Namita Thapar, highlighted the potential of FlexifyMe’s holistic approach to pain relief and underlined the importance of sustainable healthcare solutions in addressing prevalent medical issues.

Yes Madam – ₹1.5 Crores

The entrepreneurial spirit was further highlighted by Yes Madam, an innovative startup operating from Noida, offering salon and spa services at the convenience of customers’ homes. With a mission to redefine the beauty and wellness industry, Yes Madam’s founders sought ₹1.5 Crores for a 2% equity stake, visualising large-scale growth and nationwide presence.

In a compelling turn of events, investors Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, and Vineeta Singh collectively agreed to invest the desired amount, albeit with a unique twist – a 2% royalty until the investment is recouped. This strategic investment not only validated Yes Madam’s disruptive business model but also underscored the investors’ confidence in its potential to revolutionise the salon and spa industry.

Nasher Miles – ₹3 Crores

The popularity of Shark Tank India Season 3 extended beyond traditional sectors, as evidenced by Nasher Miles, a Mumbai-based luggage brand aiming to cultivate a niche in the competitive market. With a valuation of ₹400 Crores and a modest ask of ₹3 Crores for a 0.75% equity stake, Nasher Miles captured the attention of investors with its innovative approach to luggage design and manufacturing.

Negotiations ensued, culminating in a lucrative deal of ₹3 Crores for a 1.5% equity share, valuing the company at ₹200 Crores. This landmark deal, endorsed by a consortium of investors including Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ritesh Aggarwal, and Vineeta Singh, underscored the potential of Nasher Miles to disrupt the luggage industry and establish itself as a frontrunner in the market.

Tiggle Hot Chocolate – ₹50 Lakhs

Amidst the diverse array of startups vying for investment on Shark Tank India Season 3, Tiggle Hot Chocolate emerged as a delightful addition to the entrepreneurial lineup. Founded by Anuva Kakkar and based in Agra, Tiggle garnered attention with its mouthwatering hot chocolate premixes, catering to the discerning tastes of consumers seeking indulgent beverages.

Despite initially seeking ₹50 Lakhs for a 5% equity stake, Anuva ultimately secured a substantial investment of ₹50 Lakhs for a 20% equity share, accompanied by a 2% royalty until ₹1 Crore is recouped. This mutually beneficial deal, facilitated by investors Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain, underscored the potential of Tiggle Hot Chocolate to captivate consumers’ palates and establish a formidable presence in the beverage industry.

As the season unfolds, viewers can expect to witness more groundbreaking deals and transformative journeys, shaping the landscape of entrepreneurship in India for years to come.