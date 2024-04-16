Online casinos have gone through a massive revamp in the last couple of years, with a variety of tech advancements complimenting our gambling. The biggest shift was moving away from the land based vertical, and offering players a live gambling setting that replicates brick and mortar casinos.

Gone are the days were players need to make their way to a land-based site to enjoy a good old live dealer game. Live casino offers player the same fun that land-based casinos offer, with the added benefit of not needing to make your way physically to the gambling establishment.

We have enjoyed the thrills and the frills that live casino gambling offered through the years, but even the latter has gone through significant changes to bring you live gambling as we know it today.

Bridging the gap between land based and live casino gambling

One of the biggest advancements in live gambling is the shift from land based too online. Before, players needed to head to Las Vegas to enjoy games such as Roulette, Blackjack, Andar Bahar, Craps, Texas Hold’Em poker and other games. Today, there is no need for you to make your way to land based. If you crave a good game of Blackjack, you can simply head over to your chosen online casino and tap on the live casino. This will allow you to view all live tables available for you to sit and play at.

Technology Advancements

Technology has played a vital role in the world of online casinos. Game providers such as Pragmatic Play and Evolution gambling have introduced multi cameras, immersive HD features and a variety of cameras that captures all of the live gambling as it happens. Today’s live casino dealers also go the extra mile to make your gambling experience a positive one. You can expect the live table dealer to greet you by your name as you make it to the live table, with the table handler also entertaining players with some jokes and fun as the gameplay goes by.

Variety of Table Games

When live casino was introduced to the gambling world, it was a simple gambling options with a handful of games available to play. You could sit at a Blackjack table and chase the perfect score of 21. You had the option of opting into a Texas Hold’Em table and hope for pocket aces to land you way, but you did not have the game content availability you have today. In recent years, live casino game developers such as Evolution Gaming started introducing more live games, with many variations to our favorite table game classics available to binge on. When you visit a live casino today, you can expect games such as 2 Hand Casino Poker, Side Bet City, Speed Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack and many other game variants available to enjoy. The variety of live tables available today is unlimited, with many tables available to choose from, and also test new games.

The Introduction of Game Show Content

Live casino developers go out of their way to keep players engaged and entertained, and one way they do so is by offering new games content. In recent years, live casino has morphed into a full blow immersive gambling hub with the introduction of game show gambling games. Live casino giants Evolution Gaming have delivered Crazy Time, Deal or No Deal, Gonzo’s Quest Live, Monopoly Live, Lightning Roulette, Red Door Roulette, Lightning Lotto, Mega Ball, Dreamcatcher, Imperial Quest, Crazy Coin Flip, Cash or Crash and other top cutting-edge gambling solutions.

Live Game show games have proven to be popular with punters reminiscing on favorite childhood shows. The shows we used to love, are now gambling outlets for us to enjoy 24/7.

Live Casino Bonuses

When you walk into a brick-and-mortar casino, you can forget to land playable casino bonuses. Today’s live casinos are packed with bonuses and tournaments, that will see players retained and coming back for more gameplay and live casino action.

Most online casinos offer players a 10% live casino cashback that is offered to you at the start of every week. Online casinos take into consideration your gameplay and as a gesture of good will offer you a small amount back in cashback. The amount of money offered is of course subject to bonus terms and conditions, but look at it this way, if you played at land-based sites, you would not be getting any cashback.

Live Casino Game Tournaments

Online casinos sites offer players a selection of tournaments and events. Players would need to visit the casino’s promotions page to be able to view all of the casino game tournaments available, with most tournaments based on top online slots available at the casino lobby.

In recent years, we have witnessed a shift in real money game tournaments, with also live casino games included in the mix. Top gambling sites would offer players a tournament based on your live table gameplay, with you ranking points the more your wager and the more winnings you secure. For the duration of the live game tournament, you would be expected to play specific live games, and also meet other tournament guidelines. We suggest you read all of the terms and conditions attached to the live casino tournament to get the best thrills and hopefully wins.

Live Casino Games on your mobile.

Playing on mobile has become the new trend when it comes to online casino gambling. Players can jump into casino gambling via their mobile phones with dedicated mobile applications available to download on your phone. If the casino site does not offer a mobile casino application, you can still access your favorite casino games via your mobile browser, including your go to live casino games. All you need is a viable data connection to have the world of live casino gambling at your fingertips.

What does the future hold for live casino gambling?

Technology advancements and enhancements have been the focal point in all of our recent years of gambling. Nowadays you can head to a live casino section, and also find dedicated high roller tables, and tables offered in a variety of top languages.

With so much at stake, and so much gambling options available to us online casino punters, the question remains. How will live casinos look in the next 5 years’ time? According to Adiele we’ve spoken from onlinecasino-southafrica.co.za, she said that with the introduction of the Google Oculus and the PlayStation VR (Virtual Reality), it is only a matter if time when live casino will be accessible via a VR world. The goal is for your live gambling experience to be more inclusive, more in touch with your land-based casino gambling, and hoping players come back for more.

In the next 5 years, you can expect your live casino games to be more competitive, with characters like Gonzo and Mr. Monopoly inspiring more characters to join the ranks of live casino gambling. Live Casino providers will also keep pushing the limits to bring the best live content to the table. You can expect more competition, and hopefully more game developers, delving into the fun world of live casino gambling.