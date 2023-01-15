Season 2 of Shark Tank India started airing on SonyLIV and Sony Entertainment Television on January 2nd, 2023. The business reality show has already garnered large support amongst Indian youngsters.

Sharks (investor panel) of season 2 are Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), along with Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder (CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com). Everyone except Amity Jain was part of season 1 of Shark Tank India.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and CEO of MamaEarth Ghazal Alagh who were part of season 1 are not in Season 2 of the business reality show.

Sharks have so far invested 17.58 crores rupees in the first two weeks of season 2 of Shark Tank India.

This article looks at the top deals so far in Season 2 of Shark Tank India.

1 – HooVu Fresh

Bengaluru-based fresh flower delivery brand HooVu fresh raised 1 crore rupees from Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal for 2% equity in the company. Founded by Yeshoda Karuturi & Rhea Karuturi in 2019, HooVu Fresh claimed to have an average monthly sales of 60 to 65 lakhs. After listening to the technicalities of the business, previous year’s sales, sales projection, and scalability, Vineeta Singh and Namita Thaparn offered 50 lakhs for 1 percent equity and additional 30 lakhs debt at 12% interest. Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal also put forward their offer for consideration. After having a brief discussion, Yeshoda Karuturi & Rhea Karuturi decided to take up the offer put forward by Aman and Peyush.

2 – Haqdarshak

A bengaluru-based tech company that helps people access Government Schemes raised 1 Crore rupees from Namita Thaparn, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal for 2% Equity in the company. The representatives of the company originally asked for ₹1 Crore for 0.5% Equity in Haqdarshak.

Founded in 2015 by P R Ganapathy, Aniket Doegar, and Asha Krishnan, Haqdarshak already has operations in 24 states.

3 – Gear Head Motors

Founded in 2007 by Nikhil Gunda and Sai Meher, the electric vehicle company based in Hyderabad raised ₹1 Crore from sharks Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal for 6.67% equity in the company. The original ask was ₹75 Lakhs for 2% equity.

Sharks and founders discussed future prospects of EV business in India and how an environmentally friendly, cost-saving transportation method can become a successful venture in the country.

4 – Watchout Wearables

Founded in 2018 by Abhisek Baheti and Noopur Baheti, Watchout Wearables which build next generation smartwatch for kids raised ₹1 Crore for 10% equity and an additional ₹1 Crore in the form of debt @15% interest from sharks Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh.

5 – Stage OTT

The Stage OTT platform based in Delhi raised ₹1.5 Crores for 0.6% equity and an additional ₹1.5 Crores debt @12% interest from sharks Namita Thaparn, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal. The digital platform claims to be the first Indian OTT platform that caters to local dialects and languages.