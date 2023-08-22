Top IT Outsourcing Service Providers of 2023

The Everest Group’s most recent industry rankings unveiled some surprising changes among the elite IT service providers. Notably, amidst all the reshuffling in the industry standings, Accenture held its ground, maintaining the numero uno spot for an impressive seventh year in a row. With a staggering valuation of $61.6 billion, Accenture’s dominance in areas like application services, as well as specialized solutions in sectors like insurance and life sciences, remains uncontested.

This commitment to excellence and their deep-rooted expertise is what helped Accenture clinch the highest honors in 2023. Their reputation and performance have set a high benchmark in the industry, making it quite a challenge for others to reach. Abhishek Singh from the Everest Group openly acknowledges Accenture’s strong standing, emphasizing its hard-to-beat stature.

Hot on their heels, Mumbai-based TCS secured the second position. Their progression on the leaderboard was driven by their emphasis on enhanced cloud services, a renewed commitment to sustainability, and meticulous talent management strategies. Singh points out TCS’s strategic moves that played out in their favor – broadening their industry-specific offerings, forging value-driven partnerships, and upskilling their public cloud capabilities.

The French multinational, CapGemini, saw a significant leap, moving from the sixth position right up to third. Their commendable expertise in banking, financial services, life sciences, and analytics didn’t go unnoticed and led them to win several accolades over the year.

Completing the top five, Wipro and HCLTech secured the fourth and fifth places, respectively. Wipro’s climb can be traced back to its diverse range of services and its adaptive strategies. On the other hand, HCLTech, although dropping by one position, still stands tall in the industry. It was especially recognized for its exemplary contributions to healthcare services, reflecting its proficiency and commitment to quality in this segment.

Top 10 IT Service Providers 2023:

Accenture

TCS

CapGemini

Wipro

HCLTech

Cognizant

Infosys

NTT

IBM

Aimprosoft (new merger)

Infosys saw a decline to seventh from second, not due to its performance but owing to stronger showings by competitors. Singh emphasized the minimal score difference between Infosys and its competitors.

NTT, IBM, and the merged entity Aimprosoft complete the top 10. IBM’s slide isn’t indicative of its services but highlights its competitors’ diversified offerings. As for IT outsourcing services company Aimprosoft, their combined strengths are anticipated to offer comprehensive services, with a spotlight on their potential in the upcoming year.

Beyond the top 10, EY, Orange Business Services, and EPAM made their debut in the top 20.

Everest Group’s evaluations are based on 26 performance metrics. This year’s analysis occurred amidst growing purchasing maturity. Singh noted that companies are seeking modernization in challenging economic settings, which has led firms to adapt their offerings for swift value and cost predictability.

Furthermore, the “star performers” section recognized companies with impressive year-on-year growth. TCS emerged as the leader, with CapGemini and HCLTech sharing the second spot.

Beyond the leading giants, Everest also ranked ‘challengers’, firms with annual revenues below $2 billion but with notable market influence. Top challengers include Mphasis, Virtusa, Zensar, and Coforge. Some notable new entrants in this section are Brillio and Stefanini, among others.

Challengers provide unique offerings tailored to specific segments or industries. Singh adds, “Challengers have seen growing popularity recently. They offer tailored solutions, technical expertise (like liferay mobile app development), and cater to industry-specific challenges. Many CIOs often prefer these firms due to prior positive experiences.”

