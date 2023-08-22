Bitcoin and the 1930 Stock Market Crash are wildly similar!

A prominent market strategist has recently drawn intriguing parallels between the tumultuous rise and fall of Bitcoin and the infamous stock market crash of 1930, shedding new light on the complexities of the cryptocurrency’s meteoric journey. Mike McGlone, a senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has drawn parallels between Bitcoin and the 1930 Stock Market Crash. During that era, inflated equity valuations ultimately resulted in a staggering 90% decline in stock market values. This crash, famously known as the Great Crash of 1929, played a pivotal role in triggering the Great Depression, a decade-long economic downturn.

Bitcoin versus the Stock Market During the 1930s

In a recent tweet on Monday, Mike McGlone, a seasoned commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (BI), the research division of Bloomberg, highlighted the resemblance between Bitcoin and the 1930 Stock Market Crash.

“ One of the best-performing assets in history and a leading indicator — bitcoin — appears similar to the stock market in 1930.”

“Even before economist Irving Fisher famously declared a ‘permanently high plateau’ in 1929, statistician and entrepreneur Roger Babson had been raising concerns about inflated equity prices,” the commodity strategist remarked. He underlined, “The Federal Reserve’s actions align our perspective more closely with Babson’s stance.”

Early Warnings of a Looming Crash: Babson’s Dire Prediction in 1929

During a National Business Conference held in Massachusetts in September 1929, Babson predicted that a crash was imminent, one that would engulf prominent stocks and result in a downturn of 60 to 80 points in the Dow Jones barometer.

Between August 1921 and September 1929, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged almost six-fold, soaring from sixty-three to 381. However, this remarkable boom eventually led to a devastating crash. From April 1930 to July 1932, the Dow experienced a staggering decline of 89.2%. The notorious stock market crash of 1929, often referred to as the Great Crash, played a pivotal role in the onset of the Great Depression in the 1930s, an era of economic downturn that persisted for around a decade.

Amid the ongoing battle against sustained inflation within the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve has elevated interest rates to their loftiest point in 22 years. In July, the central bank implemented a 25-basis-point increase in its key interest rate, setting it within the range of 5.25% to 5.5%. While this action was taken, Federal Reserve officials have indicated that additional rate hikes might be necessary to steer inflation closer to the central bank’s targeted 2%.

Drawing Lessons from History: Navigating Exuberance and Economic Challenges

The historical significance of the 1930 stock market crash serves as a sombre reminder of the far-reaching consequences that unchecked exuberance can unleash. Furthermore, as central banks like the Federal Reserve strive to curb inflation through interest rate hikes, echoes of past economic challenges reverberate.

Amid these parallels and disparities, it remains crucial for market participants, regulators, and investors to heed the lessons of history while considering the unique characteristics of the modern financial world. Whether Bitcoin and its counterparts can overcome these challenges to establish themselves as viable and sustainable assets will determine their place in the annals of economic evolution.

The thought-provoking comparisons drawn between Bitcoin’s current trajectory and the events leading up to the 1930 stock market crash provide valuable insights into the dynamics of speculative markets and human behaviour. While Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone underscores the parallels between the two eras, caution is warranted in extrapolating historical events directly onto the complex landscape of cryptocurrency. The stark differences in technology, regulatory frameworks, and economic contexts must not be overlooked. Just as statistician Roger Babson’s early warnings preceded the 1929 crash, today’s experts are raising flags about potential pitfalls in the soaring cryptocurrency landscape.

