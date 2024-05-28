The 2024 Memorial Day deals are here, and they offer some of the best discounts on TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Hisense, and more. Whether you’re upgrading your home theater or getting your first smart TV, Memorial Day is an excellent time to make a purchase. We’ve gathered the top deals from major retailers to help you find the best value.

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for its extensive selection of electronics and excellent Memorial Day deals. This year, they are offering significant discounts on a scope of TV models. Plus, you can choose between shipping and in-store pickup, with installation services available for larger TVs.

Sony 65-Inch Bravia X90L

Price: Now selling at $1,100 (Save $200)

Attributes: Full-array dimming for immersive viewing.

Samsung 50-Inch Q60D QLED TV

Price: Now selling at $600 (Save $50)

Features: QLED screen, HDR 10+ support, smart features.

LG 65-Inch Evo C3 TV

Price: Now selling at $1,500 (Save $200)

Features: OLED panel, rich colors, outstanding contrast, low pixel-response time, high refresh rate.

Walmart Deals

Walmart also joins the Memorial Day sales with impressive deals on a wide range of TVs. With their nationwide presence, you can often find the TV you want in stock at a nearby store.

Samsung 50-Inch The Frame

Price: Now selling at $898 (Save $402)

Features: Blends with home decor, and doubles as digital art display.

Sony 75-Inch X85K TV

Price: Now selling at $1,098 (Save $200)

Attributes: Google, 120Hz refresh rate, rich colors.

Vizio 65-Inch VQP55 Quantum Pro

Price: Now selling at $648 (Save $50)

Features: QLED panel, local dimming, and fast refresh rate for gaming.

Samsung 65-Inch S90C Quantum HDR OLED 4K

Price: Now selling at $1,598 (Save $1,701)

Features: High contrast and color gamut, elegant design.

Amazon Deals

Amazon offers deep discounts for Memorial Day, with the added benefit of fast shipping for Prime members. Here are some top deals available on Amazon.

Sony 65-Inch Bravia XR X93L Mini-LED TV

Price: Now selling at $1,598 (Save $400)

Attributes: High-end Mini-LED panel, rich colors, smart features.

Vizio 50-Inch M-Series Quantum X 4K TV

Price: Now selling at $498 (Save $132)

Attributes: Full-array local dimming, wide color gamut, 120Hz refresh rate.

Hisense 65-Inch U6N Mini-LED QLED TV

Price: Now selling at $598 (Save $202)

Features: Mini-LED backlights, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector

Price: Now selling at $999 (Save $700)

Features: Built-in Smart TV OS, intelligent image correction, built-in speakers.

B&H Photo and Video Deals

B&H Photo and Video offers premium electronics, and their Memorial Day deals include high-end TVs at discounted prices.

LG 65-Inch ThinQ TV

Price: Now selling at $397 (Save $100)

Features: Massive 65-inch panel at a budget-friendly price.

Sony 55-Inch X80K TV

Price: Now selling at $548 (Save $150)

Features: Built-in streaming, 4K playback with upscaling, Dolby Vision compatibility.

LG 48-Inch C3 OLED TV

Price: Now selling at $997 (Save $400)

Features: OLED panel, wide color gamut, 120Hz refresh rate.

World Wide Stereo Deals

World Wide Stereo specializes in premium home theater equipment, and their Memorial Day deals feature high-end TVs and projectors.

Samsung 55-Inch S90D TV

Price: Now selling at $1,698 (Save $302)

Features: OLED display, high brightness, excellent picture quality.

Hisense PX2-Pro Projector

Price: Now selling at $2,798 (Save $202)

Features: Ultra-short-throw, 80-120 inch image size, RGB laser light source, built-in speakers, Google TV.

Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy a new TV, with substantial discounts across a wide range of models. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with all the latest features, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals to upgrade your home entertainment system.