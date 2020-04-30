Casinos and slot games are considered a classic when it comes to gaming. These have existed for a long time in various formats. People from different eras have enjoyed betting because of the thrill it offers. Previously, we told you about the technology behind gambling, about March Madness and many others which revolve around casinos and betting. Continuing the collection, today, we explore online casinos globally.

Why online? Well first, because of the global lockdown and online casinos offer the thrill and fun irrespective of the place and time, which explains the massive popularity of the online format.



In the global sector, we will deal with three places around the world – online casinos in New Jersey (USA), in India, and in the United Kingdom. I will share the top 2 casinos of these places based on various factors such as win rate, bonus, average payout, and reviews.



Here are our top online casinos around the world

i. In New Jersey (USA)

a. Hard Rock

It is an online casino based in New Jersey. One of the requirements that this online casino demand is the player needs to physically present in the state of New Jersey and should be well above 21.

100% deposit match (up to $1000)

50 free spins

24/7 support available



b. Caesars Online Casino

Caesars Online Casino offers you the luxury of real-time casinos which you can expect in the Las Vegas or Atlantic City. It allows you to experience the thrill and joy of betting while being at home on your device. You can enjoy this game anywhere, anytime in New Jersey.

100% deposit match (up to $300)

$25 login bonus

24/7 support available

ii. In India

Voted as the most loved casino game of 2019. Royal Panda is highly recommended if you’re looking for high-end security in the online casino environment, smooth and fast deposit and withdrawal of money in Rupee and 24/7 customer service.



Bonus – ₹80,000

Win Rate – 97.59%

Payout speed: 1-2 days

300 stunning casino games

Live dealer games available

Withdraw up to ₹50,000 daily.



b. BetWay Casino

BetWay offers more than 350 online casino games along with a lavish bonus of ₹200,000. If you’re looking for different games, this is your spot.

Bonus – ₹200,000

Win Rate – 97.55%

Payout speed: 1-2 days

400 stunning casino games

Easy to unlock welcome bonuses

iii. In the United Kingdom

a. LeoVegas Casino

It is owned by Malta, a company that is enrolled as LeoVegas International. It is known as Europe’s most user-friendly and fastest mobile casino. LeoVegas was created in 2012. Leo Vegas has several honors to its name, such as Mobile Casino Product of the Year’ by EGR Innovation Awards in 2014.

Bonus – ₹100,000

Win Rate – 97.45%

Payout speed: 2 days

400 stunning casino games

Live dealer games available

Slick software with excellent gameplay

b. Jackpot City Casino

Digimedia Limited Casinos own jackpot City Casino. This online casino game was established more than 22 years ago. Today, it has a collection of over 500 games. Due to its compatibility, it can be played anywhere, at any time.

Bonus – ₹48,000

Win Rate – 97.26%

Payout speed: 2-3 days

630 stunning casino games

Currencies supported – €,$,SEK +10 more

That was our list of global online casinos, let us know which one have you tried and if we missed any of your favorite. Keep playing, stay home, and stay safe.