Tencent infused Rs 76 Cr In Pratilipi s Ongoing Series C Round

Bangalore based Indian language storytelling startup Pratilipo, run by the Nasadiya Technologies Pvt Ltd, and has now secured INR 76 crore in the funding round of Series C led by Tencent.

According to the report, some of the existing investors Shunwei Capital, Omidyar Network, and Nexus Venture Partners, has also participated in the funding round.

As per the report, the company has issued 4479 Series C CCPS and one equity share at the price of 169846 per share to secure a total sum of INR 760909497. Tencent European cloud arm has invested INR 57.04 crore, while on the other hand Shunwei Ventures, ON Mauritius (Omidyar Network), and Nexus Venture Partners have also contributed INR 5.38 crore, INR 4.31 crore, and INR 1.8 crore respectively.

