The right startup that fits market needs and is adapted to the target audience generates revenue, having all chances to grow in the full-fledged project. Anyway, according to Fundera, nearly 14% of startups fail due to not meeting customers’ needs.

Being successful with a startup is possible only if you conduct deep previous research with analysis of the market, defining the optimal budget, and developing the software solution in good time. Of course, you also need to choose the appropriate software development company that is able to deliver the particular solution.

In this article, we will overview TOP startups in 2021 from all across the globe and try to find out the reasons for their success. As you may see, these startups have one thing in common. Their vision, regardless of the scope of application, is to improve and simplify the lives of others.

Revolut

This startup is a banking provider that offers currency and cryptocurrency exchange, services for stock trading and Fintech. Revolut allows users to make and receive payments as quickly as possible. In the future, the application can compete with all-in-one finance providers. It has already attracted investments for the on-going development of the platform.

Revolut is a UK startup but it is being supported in more than 35 countries. The total number of personal customers reached 15M. As a result, Revolut has become the leading global financial app. In 2014, when the startup was founded, nobody could expect astonishing results.

Remitr

Remitr is a Fintech startup for business payments founded in 2016. It helps to make local and international payments, managing them with API integration. These payments can be made through Canada and other countries, the total number of which is more than 150. Thanks to global investments, Remitr profits hundreds of millions of dollars. Service for money transfer suits the needs of individuals and businesses. The solutions provided for clients are recognized as quick, convenient, and secure. One of the main advantages is the low flat fee.

Viafoura

The startup serves for building and growing online communities. More than 600 companies use Viafoura to engage the audience and moderate content. The startup includes real-time tools to engage the audience. These tools can be separated into several categories, namely: chats, live blogging, and conversation tools. In-built moderation recognizes uncivil comments. Various metrics with data simplify the adoption of the advertising. The total number of users supported by Viafoura reaches 400 million that proves the usefulness of the tool for a direct relationship with the particular community, increasing the number of subscriptions and registrations. As a result, companies that utilize this tool can monetize the existing digital audience.

Ruckify

The online rental marketplace was founded by Steve Cody in 2017. The idea crossed his mind when he needed to take care of fallen trees. To solve this task, Steve wanted to use a chainsaw for a few hours. And renting the equipment was a much better idea than buying. Ruckify seems to be the right tool for solving such types of tasks. It also has a positive impact on our planet because of reducing consumerism. Moreover, a peer-to-peer marketplace can become the main or additional source of income for those who want to start their own rental business. It’s notable that any sign-up or rental on Rockify results in planting a new tree by employees of the company. According to The Dun & BradStreet Data Cloud that works with analytics and business data, Ruckify generates $1.21 million in sales.

Darktrace

The UK cybersecurity startup was founded in 2013. It enhances the security of the network with the help of Artificial Intelligence. AI recognizes normal and extraordinary patterns identifying the threat for the network ecosystem. Darktrace aims to protect data and the workforce from any cyber-threat. All identified cyberattacks are being neutralized. Even ransomware that encrypts files on the device doesn’t break normal business workflow. The founders of the startup compare this tool with the immune system that permanently adapts to new conditions.

Security systems developed by Darktrace have attracted the attention of investors. As a result, the company received over $230.5 M of investments. The significant funding and the stable growth of the company improved Darktrace’s reputation.

We've highlighted startups of different types and sizes. But they do have common things – carefully measured startup roles and structure, an interesting idea, and a well-defined plan. If you want to succeed, you need preliminary research.